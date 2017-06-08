It’s time for Tong at Goodwood... Look Hughes a winner - preview plus updated tips

Three Friday Nights continues at Goodwood racecourse tonight (Friday, June 9) with Radio 1 stalwart Pete Tong taking to the decks in front of a sell-out crowd.

Again the music is preceded by a six-race card, this one starting at 5.55pm and finishing at 8.50pm.

After final declarations there were 46 entries for the card, with two class-three handicaps among the highlights.

Sigma will round off the series on June 16 and only limited tickets still remain.

Andrea Atzeni will be out to claim top spot in Goodwood’s 2017 jockeys’ table when the track stages its second Three Friday Nights fixture tonight.

The Italian has three winners to his name on the Downs this season – all of which came on the final day of the May Festival – making him joint leader alongside Jamie Spencer.

Atzeni is pencilled in to ride two Roger Charlton-trained horses tomorrow: Clemento in the Charlton Cheddar Maiden Stakes at 7.05 and Mr Khalid in the Bespoke Properties Handicap at 7.40.

The TFN series got off to a flyer last Friday when racing was followed by an appearance by Tinie Tempah.

Sports editor Steve Bone’s tips for June 9 card: 5.55 Leonidas, 6.30 Hamish McGonagain, 7.05 Clemento, 7.40 Mr Khalid, 8.15 Mittens, 8.50 Royal Peace.

Competition winner Mike Hughes from Bognor was presented with a hamper of prizes at Goodwood, the first in a long list of experiences he will be enjoying throughout the year.

Mike entered a competition in the Bognor Observer and was picked at random from hundreds of entries. His prize includes four Richmond Enclosure badges to next week’s Three Friday Nights fixture, featuring Sigma, and two Richmond Enclosure badges to Ladies’ Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, with lunch in the Charlton Hunt restaurant.

He will also be able to enjoy some other sporting experiences at Goodwood, such as an Ultimate Driving experience at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, driving a BMW i8 and a range of M-Series cars, plus two 18-hole rounds of golf on the beautiful Park and challenging Downs courses.

He will also take to the skies above the South Coast in a historic Harvard Warbird.

Meanwhile, the racecourse is gearing up for its annual charity family raceday this Sunday, in association with the NSPCC.

As well as some top-class racing, the afternoon will include a wide range of entertainment for all ages.

Before racing, you can enjoy a tour of the jockeys’ weighing room for an insight into how theyprepare for racing and take a guided course walk along the turf to get an understanding of the undulations of the unique racecourse.

A chance to ‘meet the racehorse’ will enable visitors to appreciate the size and power of the animals.

A trip to the start is on offer during racing, and there will be a farrier demonstration, vet and jockey Q&As plus a fairground and pony rides.

Racing runs from 2pm to 5.20pm and includes the Speak Out Stay Safe Selling Stakes. See tips at www.chichester.co.uk on the day.

