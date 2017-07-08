Leicestershire fold to hand Sussex a vital victory

Sussex will go into the break from Championship action still in the hunt for promotion from Division Two after completing a 231-run win over bottom of the table Leicestershire at Arundel to claim their third win in four games.

After Danny Briggs took a wicket in the first over on the final day Sussex had to be patient, but once skipper Mark Cosgrove was fourth out at 124 Leicestershire folded, losing their last seven wickets in 23 overs for 70 runs to leave them still searching for their first win of the season.

The wickets were shared around but the match-defining spell was bowled after lunch by Chris Jordan, who took 2-14 in a five-over burst where he got the ball to reverse swing expertly to remove Cosgrove (20) and Ned Eckersley (12).

With an end opened up, Jofra Archer and leg-spinner Will Beer piled through. Archer, who took 11 wickets when Sussex won at Grace Road last month, picked up seven more in the match including 4 for 30 in the second innings. Only wicketkeeper Lewis Hill, who made 35, offered much resistance as

Leicestershire were dismissed for 193 in 69.1 overs.

Leicestershire began the day on 36 for 0 needing an improbable 425 and they suffered an immediate setback when Arun Harinath was caught off a top edge for 17.

Paul Horton and Colin Ackermann dug in to put on 52 with Ackermann twice lofting Briggs over the top for six. But Archer returned to the attack before lunch to pick up both batsmen. Horton was leg before in the second over of his spell and Ackermann, who top scored with 43, nicked off.

With only three wickets down Leicestershire might have harboured hopes of saving the game at lunch but Jordan produced a decisive burst. Cosgrove (20) was beaten by late movement then Eckersley (12) lost his off stump playing no shot.

The gutsy Hill apart, the rest came quietly. Will Fazakerley endured a pair on his first-class debut when he gave a catch to Chris Nash at short leg. Nash had earlier spent time off the field when he was hit on the knee by Cosgrove.

Rob Sayer (8) was leg before to a ball which kept low and Matt Pillans gloved Archer’s bouncer to the keeper before Clint McKay drove Beer to short mid-wicket.

Last man Richard Jones helped Hill but on 26 for the last wicket but they were futile blows and Abi Sakande wrapped up victory on the stroke of tea when he had Hill leg before for 35.