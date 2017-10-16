Lewes loss forgotten as Bognor youngsters triumph

Bognor RFC’s under-16s avenged a heavy loss last season with a 41-12 win against a determined Lewes side.

They made a strong start with the front row of skipper Harry Joyce, Stan Wright and Misho Atavanos driving forward at a rate of knots. Gus Hapilik made a break through the centre and fed Harry Ide who was tackled short. Bradley Smith was on hand to pick up at the back of the ruck and dive over.

Lewes responded immediately with a try but back came Bognor. Arthur Wright combined with Bradley Corbould to send the hefty centre through a gap. Joyce was on hand to take the scoring pass.

Lewes came back again when a kick through was taken for a converted try and the lead.

Scrum half Alfie Spurle moved the ball wide and winger Lewis Decarteret sprinted over after fine handling from the Bognor backs. Jack Trodd converted to give Bognor a narrow half-time lead.

Luke Marsh and Ben Barker made an impression. Oscar Henson made good ground before Luke Marsh danced around the full-back to score with his first touch. Trodd converted.

Good handling from Joe Turner gave Decarteret space from the kick-off and the speedy winger rounded his man, cut inside the full-back and touched down for his seventh try of the season and the bonus point.

Harvey Henson was on the scoresheet next as Nathan Burdett made the hard yards. Barker secured the ball and Henson crashed over. Trodd converted.

Bognor defended effectively with Samuel Towler making several big hits on his league debut. Tommy Galpin needed several men to bring him down and Marsh sidestepped daintily down the touchline to end the scoring.

Bognor: Joyce, Burdett, Wright, Atavanos, Harvey Henson, Oscar Henson, Smith, Orchard, Galpin, Marsh, Barker, Towler, Spurle, Wright, Ide, Corbould, Hapilik, Decarteret, Trodd, Turner.