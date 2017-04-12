Lions give rugby boys reason to roar

The president of Chichester Lions Club, Richard Cowell, helped present polo shirts following a sponsorship deal with Chichester RFC’s under-14s.

The boys headed to Madrid for a long weekend of rugby in which they played seven teams from Spanish clubs, including teams from Valencia and Marbella, and a team from Portugal.

This was their first tour as a team and Aidan De Brunner, who organised it, arranged a fully-packed itinerary for the boys which included some Spanish culture and fun-packed activities like go karting and a tour around Real Madrid’s stadium.

The Lions president wished the boys good luck and the boys thanked him for the shirts and said they would wear them with pride.

