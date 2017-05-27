May Festival comes to end at Goodwood

The sun may have beaten a hasty retreat, but the crowds and the top-class racing action remained in place to mark the end of Goodwood's three-day May Festival.

There was none of the balmy summer sunshine seen on the opening two days of the festival but that didn't stop another good-sized crowd seeing some absorbing action.

The day opened with one of two listed races, the Matchbrook Betting Exchange Festival Stakes, which was won by 16/1 contender First Sitting, ridden by Gerald Mosse for traimner Chris Wall.

The judges needed to study a photo to separate the six-year-old from Spark Plug (4/1), who many thought had timed his run perfectly to nick it under Jamie Spencer.

There was success for one of the runners tipped on this website when Irish raider Madeline (7/2), ridden by Andrea Atzeni for Roger Varian, led most of the six-furlong Basketmakers Company Celebration EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, holding off the challenge of the 6/4 favourite Billesdon Brook.

Atzeni was back at the No1 post 35 minutes later, too, as he guided the Mark Johnston-trained Sutter County (9/1) to a half-length victory in the Winners Are Welcome at Matchbrook Handicap Stakes. The 10/1 chance Medahim was second.

The opening two days of the May Festival had taken place in beautiful conditions, with the racing highlights including Frankel filly Mori taking the Height of Fashion Stakes and Khalidi winning the Cocked Hat Stakes. Both horses are now on course for bigger prizes in the coming weeks.

More follows...

