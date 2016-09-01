Middleton are one game from the big prize

Middleton remain on course for the Sussex League division-two title and promotion - while Bognor and Pagham’s mixed seasons continue.

There’s only one round of matches left - read the latest reports for our local teams in the division below.

Middleton host Bognor in their final league fixture this Saturday at Sea Lane with a midday start. They are 21 points clear in top spot, the prize in their sights.

Crawley Eagles v Middleton

Sussex League division two

Middleton won their penultimate game of the season at Crawley to go into the final weekend in pole position for the title and promotion.

Sean Heather won the toss and elected to field. Matt Cooke struck in the first over, bowling Imran Suddahazai for two.

Wickets did not come easily and Middleton had to work hard on a humid afternoon.

The score moved from 81 for five to 114 for nine, but even then a last-wicket partnership of 39 saw Eagles reach 153 with the last wicket falling in the 51st over. Matt Reynolds took 3-70.

Middleton were made to fight for their runs all the way by a good, varied Eagles bowling attack.

Partnerships of 44 between Beck Hemingway and Heather and then two involving Ben Ferbrache, 37 with Ben Hansford and 34 with Reynolds, saw Middleton home in the 42nd over, five wickets down. Ferbrache finished on 60 not out.

Bognor v Three Bridges

Sussex League division three

A disappointing defeat to Three Bridges rounded off Bognor’s home season.

Batting first, the home side were blown away by the opening salvos of Victor Davies and Matt Blandford, who picked up regular wickets to leave Bognor reeling at 53 for six.

It was only a patient 42 not out from Joe Ashmore, supported by cameos from the lower order, which dragged Bognor to 143 all out, a total well below par on a good day for batting.

In response, an excellent fielding and bowling display made the game far closer than it should have been, with wickets shared between Cox, Greig, Ashmore and Willway.

It was Davies who proved to be the match winner however, as his unbeaten half century saw Three Bridges to victory by four wickets.

Bognor travel to title hopefuls Middleton for the final game of their season this weekend.

Linfield v Pagham

Division two

Linfield won the toss and elected to bowl first. With the ball carrying through at various heights, Pagham did well to reach 101 all out.

The only batsmen to reach double figures were Freddie Burgess (18), Gary Young (14), Thomas Kent (16) and Stuart Rutter (12).

In reply Linfield made a reasonable start getting to 44 for two before the introduction of Eranga Disange, who found the turning wicket to his liking.

He has all the Lindfield batsman in trouble and finished with six for 24. Lindfield were all out for 81, giving Pagham a 20-run win and a bit of pride after their previous week’s debacle.

Pagham 2nd v Worthing 2nd

Pagham were invited to bat first and were in trouble at 40-5 but a partnership of 59 between Alex Fuente (100no) and Sean Rutter (30) steadied the ship.

From 99 for 6 Pagham batted sensibly to reach 201 for 6. Fuente was ably-supported by Theo Beynon-Ayres who in his first senior match at 13 finished 27 not out.

Worthing never looked like getting the runs required and ended 133 all out. Nikki Tabberer (4-30) and Luke Prior (3-19) were the pick of the Pagham bowlers.

