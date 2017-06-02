Midhurst are making merry ... who’ll be Last Man Standing?

Midhurst enjoyed a comfortable victory against an understrength Frimley side and sit third in I’Anson League division four

after five games.

Midhurst batted first and scored a very respectable 230 for four in 40 overs after being 24 for two.

Skipper Tim Dixon, yet to be dismissed this season, compiled another impressive century (138 no) and shared a 99-run stand with Richard Gough (17) before young Tom Creed added 40 not out at a run a ball.

Frimley began their reply losing early wickets to the under-17 attack of Kieran Sharp and Creed before Todd White ripped the heart out of Frimley’s innings with four for six from his eight very accurate overs, with Nick Plater taking two fine catches.

Sean Kearney (2-7) assisted White with a spell of devious swing bowling, finishing Frimley off for 39 all out.

Last Man Standing

The Sussex Cricket Foundation are looking to run a Last Man Stands evening Twenty20 league at Oaklands Park in Chichester – and are looking for up to four teams to take part!

They are encouraging businesses, groups of friends, cricketers and non-cricketers to join in and have a go.

There is no registration fee for the team, but a small cost of £5 per player for the game.

Last Man Stands is a fast and fun version of t20 cricket, which is eight-a-side, completed in two hours and has a number of quirky rules.

The SCF will be providing a match manager and umpire, so your team just has to turn up and play.

The league will be running during July and August on a midweek evening.

For more information or to enter a team, please contact carl.tupper@sussexcricket.co.uk

