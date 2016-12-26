Midhurst youngsters play rugby to win - and to have fun

Midhurst Rugby Club under-13s are a friendly and talented squad of 22.

There has been a core group of boys who have been playing rugby together since under-five, with new players joining over the years.

They have had a few boys join this season who have never played rugby before, proving the squad is open to all.

What always strikes the parents is the real friendship between the boys – they love seeing each other on a Sunday and playing rugby.

The coaching set-up has been re-jigged slightly and they have two brilliant coaches. Chris Grantham is new to coaching and is brilliantly supported by Simon Flint who has been a stalwart of Midhurst RFC over the years.

They have an inclusive ethos and all the boys will play matches throughout the season. They are the only junior team at Midhurst Rugby Club and there is great support throughout the club to nurture them in the hope that they go all the way up to seniors.

The under-13s love nothing more than to see the senior team and other members of the club out on a matchday supporting them.

Sponsorship has been secured from Harwoods for the under-13s which has really given the team a boost and will allow them to develop the squad throughout the season.

They are in a Sussex Waterfall competition this season and have been unbeaten in three phase-one games, which is a brilliant result for the boys whose hard work on cold and muddy Sunday mornings is paying off.

New players are always welcome – email holl72@hotmail.com if you are interested.

