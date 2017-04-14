Anyone for tennis? Clubs fling open their courts

The newly-formed Rookwood Lawn Tennis Club in West Wittering is holding an open day on Easter Monday.

The club will be open from 10am to 3pm on the West Wittering sports field and are inviting people to drop in and see what they’re all about.

Attractions will include a speed gun, short coaching sessions and a chance to have a few rallies with members.

Attractions will include a speed gun, short coaching sessions and a chance to have a few rallies with members.

Club sessions are held on Saturdays from 10.30am to 1pm, Wednesdays from 6pm to dusk and Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm.

Group coaching is available at £4 per person per hour. Tuesday morning sessions are also held, as are beginners’ events on Friday afternoons.

The club are looking to set up a junior session.

For court bookings, drop into Sayas News, Rookwood Road, West Wittering.

Bognor Lawn Tennis Club are holding an open day from 1.30 to 4.30pm on Saturday, April 29 at their Nyewood Lane HQ.

The event will feature free taster sessions and the opportunity to find out more about the club.

A spokesman said: “We are particularly keen to encourage families to have fun, keep fit and meet like-minded people.

“We will be offering special terms in the first year for children who join with their parents, although they may still join individually at a modest cost if they prefer.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!