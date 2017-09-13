Arun’s perfect ten pick up gymnastics medals

Arun gymnasts attended a three-piece invitational competition at Wickers Gymnastics Club in Worthing with ten of them celebrating medal success.

The gymnasts competed on the bars, beam and vault where medals were awarded for the top three places on each piece of equipment but there was gold only for the top overall combined score in each category.

Coaches Carolyn Millar and Tracey Angell were delighted with the 18 medals but were also very encouraged by a lot of the other gymnasts’ performances as there were only small margins separating the medallists in the other categories.

Arun’s only overall medal winner was Lia-Mai Greenwell, who came first in the advanced 2005-06 girls. On her way to the overall gold she also picked up gold for her beautiful beam routine and a silver for her vault, ending with three medals. Also competing in this category was Anastasia Janiero, who finished second on beam winning a silver medal.

Daisy Bence also won three medals picking up a silver for her vault and a bronze for both bars and beam with her combined scores putting her in overall second place in the advanced 2007-08 girls.

Grace Callaway also competed in this category and picked up two medals with a silver on bars and a bronze on vault helping to put her in overall third.

Three other gymnasts picked up two medals each. Tilly Forrestal, competing in the intermediate 2001-04 group, put in a superb effort on vault which won her a gold and picked up a silver on the beam, which helped to place her second overall.

India Montague finished third overall in the novice 2010 category winning a silver medal for her vault and a bronze on beam while Isabella Woodward picked up a bronze for her bars and also her beam in the advanced 2002-04 group.

Emilia Grochala was the only other Arun gymnast to taste gold medal success after she put in an amazing first-place vault in the bronze 2005-07 category.

Eva Rennie and Brooklyn Santer-Smith competing in the bronze 200-04 group both finished with a medal each. Eva won a silver for her vault while Brooklyn picked up a bronze for her beam which helped her to third place overall.

Pictured - back row (from left): Anastasia Janiero, Eva Rennie, Grace Callaway, Brooklyn Santer-Smith and Megan Shepherd; front, Lia-Mai Greenwell, Tilly Kuszka, Daisy Bence, Lily-Mai Holmes and Tilly Forrestal

