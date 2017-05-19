Big increase in entrants boosts Bognor Prom 10k

A ten per cent increase in entrants in a year has given organisers of the Bognor Prom 10k a big boost ahead of this Sunday’s race.

The final total number of runners to sign up is 1,750 – that’s 163 up on last year.

Sunday’s event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham and the town’s Tone Zone Running Club and will get under way at 10.30am.

The elite runners will be out to beat the course records – for the men, it’s held by 2013 winner Tadele Geremew in 30min 31sec, for the women, it’s Linda Spencer in 33.39, set in 2012.

Last year’s 10k winner was London-based Adam Kirk-Smith in 33.12, with James Baker and Harry Leleu from Chichester Runners his closest rivals.

EmmaMontiel (City of PortsmouthAC) was the women’s winner in 38.10.

We trust the residents of Bognor will enter into the spirit of the day, giving the runners and marshals their support for this local event that raises many thousands of pounds for charities and worthy causes. Judith Bazeley

An official road closure order starting at 8.30am in Silverstone Avenue will affect the rest of the course from around 10.15am onwards.

Race director Judith Bazeley said: “The race will start and finish from Silverstone Avenue at 10.30am. It will take the same route as in previous years, along Kings Parade, The Esplanade and Gloucester Road.

“It will then thread its way through Felpham village via Admiralty Road, Blakes Road, Vicarage Road and then into Limmer Lane and through the Summerley estate, where the runners will enter the prom and head back towards Bognor and the finish.

“The front runners should reach Felpham village by around 10.45am and the bulk of the runners should clear the village by around 11.30am.

“The course will be controlled by about 100 marshals to ensure the free flow and safety of runners and pedestrians. They will reopen the roads as soon as the last runner has passed through and it is safe to do so.

“There will be a certain amount of traffic disruption along the route and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“But we trust the residents of Bognor will enter into the spirit of the day, giving the runners and marshals their support for this local event that raises many thousands of pounds for charities and worthy causes.”

As usual there will be a junior fun run on the prom. Any 12 to 14-year-olds start from the bandstand at 9.15am, running 1.5k to Marine Drive West, while eight to 11-year-olds run 800m, with mums and dads if they wish, starting at 9.30am opposite the Royal Norfolk Hotel to the same finish. Entries for all of this year’s races have now closed.

This year’s charity partner is CancerWise a drop-in centre based in Chichester that provides a number of free support services for people diagnosed with cancer, their families and carers.

