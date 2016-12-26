Bognor cyclists celebrate 2016 efforts

Bognor Cycling Club marked the end of the season with an awards dinner at which a number of riders won trophies.

The Dennis Doughty Memorial 25 had been won earlier in the season by Alex Napier of Blazing Saddles, who also took the runners-up prize and veterans’ award for the season-long eight and ten-mile competition.

Kelly Bennett was the fastest BRCC lady at ten miles but Nicky Mengham won the ladies’ short-distance best all-rounder for her performances at eight, ten and 25 miles.

However, BRCC’s flying junior Aaron Smith took the top spot on the eight and ten-mile competition. Deb Smith of Southdown Velo won the ladies’ award while David Patten of BRCC took the grand veterans’ award.

The club also made a post-humous presentation of the WH Wood award to Susan and Carrie Prior.

Dave Prior, the club president, passed away mid-season and the club committee decided it was fitting to make the award to Dave for his lifelong contribution to fund raising.

In a similar vein the club also presented Cat and Mike Smith jointly with the clubman’s award in recognition of all their help throughout the year, not least for loaning lights, collecting riders who had punctures and acting as timekeeper and starter at club events.

An excellent evening at Bognor Golf Club was enjoyed by all who attended.

