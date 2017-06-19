Bognor darts aces find success at the treble

The Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League divisional trebles knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

A record turnout of 34 teams meant it was a busy night.

The division-three knockout saw 14 teams take to the oche, equalling the record from 2014.

The first semi-final saw Dave Coupland, Martin Grainger and Les Mullinger (Royal Oak) beat Michael Hoare, Simon Edwards and Derek Smith (Richmond ‘B’)

The second semi saw Joe Osman, Natasha Hughes-Thomas and Aston Seabridge (BRSA Jokers) defeat the family team of Steve, Dan and Jamie Middleton (Newtown ‘C’).

The final began with the Royal Oak taking the lead with a score of 156 from Grainger, but they couldn’t hit their doubles, giving the Jokers a shot which Osman took using two darts at 48.

Rowland needed only one dart to hit double eight and take the match 2-0 and the title.

The second leg saw Coupland step up and hit treble 20, single eight and double top for the second leg.

In the decider the Jokers got the lead with a ton from Osman, but their doubles deserted them, giving the Royal Oak a chance which they took for the title.

Division two had 11 teams taking part, another divisional record.

In the first semi-final Ashley Clements, Richard Pennells and Don Miles (QE2 Galleon) knocked out Mark R Todd, Mary-Jane Todd & Brad Holley (BRSA Ravens).

The second saw James Riggs, Karl Wingate and Dave Wingate (Friary ‘D’) defeat team-mates Steve Jones and Karen De St Croix and Janet Grinstead (BRSA Wanderers).

The final saw QE2 Galleon get off to a smooth start and Clements eventually hit double seven for the leg.

Leg two saw a spirited effort from the Friary which left their team captain with 52 after 15 darts, and clinched it on his second throw.

The last leg saw Friary take the lead and hold it for the championship.

Division one had nine teams stepping up, only one short of the record.

Richard Ragless, Derrick Longhurst and Buster Barton (Squash Club) are reigning champions and beat Lewis Campling, Alex Norgett and Lee Hellyer (Newtown Amity) in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final saw Tony Phillips, Hayley Gatford (Hunston Hares) and Rob Tite (Newtown Amity) go out to Lee Franklin, Micky Rowland & Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’).

The division-one final started with the Zs taking the first leg in 18 darts after a 140 from Rowland, 95 from Owens and an 82 out-shot from Franklin.

Leg two saw tons from Ragless and Barton and a 95 from Longhurst, but Rowland needed only one dart to hit double eight and take the match 2-0 and the title.

