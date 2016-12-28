Bognor darts aces pair up for knockout honours

The Bognor Double In Double Out Darts League divisional pairs knockouts at the Newtown Social Club attracted 33 pairs.

Division one saw 17 pairs take part and Darren Rich and Darren Whiting (Claremont Sambas) beat Hayley Gatford & Graham Clear (Hunston Club) in the first semi-final.

The second brought defeat for Richard Pennells and Stuart Gray (POW ‘B’) against Wayne Wadsworth and Micky Rowland (Claremont Samba’s).

In the final 140 from Wadsworth and 134 from Rowland saw them on the double first. But both missed the doubles, giving Rich and Whiting ta chance. Whiting eventually wrapped up the first leg.

Rowland started the second leg with and in-shot of 103, but Rich followed with a 100 in-shot. Whiting missed a chance for the win and Rowland took out 73 for the second leg.

In the decider, with 90 left, Rich went for the bullseye and hit it. He tried for another 25 with the second dart, but hit the bullseye, leaving himself without a chance at the win. Eventually Rowland hit double top, taking the division-one pairs title.

Division two had 16 pairs turn up.

Dave Owens (The Monters) teaming up with team-mate Nick Hales in the first semi-final against Frankie Rackham and Del Hutchison (Wheatsheaf). Owens and Hales are the top two players in division two and that helped them get to the final.

The second semi-final saw Jordan Beacher and Ben Bambridge (Friary Arms) go out to team-mates Dave Bourne and Ben Lubbe.

The final saw all four players fail to get off the mark with their first throws. Bourne started with a 100 in-shot and Hales hit a ton after Owens hit the double, but they were miles behind.

Bourne hit 125 to leave 98, which Lubbe just missed. Three misses later for Bourne and Lubbe gave Owens and Hales time to catch up, and Owens hit double top to take the first leg.

The second leg saw Hales get the double-in score first. Smaller scores form both sides left it quite close until Owens hit 125 to leave Hales with 52. Hales left 16 for Owens and he needed only two darts to hit the double and claim the division-two pairs title.

