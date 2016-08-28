Bognor darts: Singles aces find their doubles

The Bognor Friday Night Summer League’s divisional singles knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club.

An excellent turnout of 69 players took part, only one short of last year’s summer record.

In division three, preliminary matches saw a 180 from Ashley Clements (New Jacks) and Clements made it to the final after beating Dave Coupland (Royal Oak) in the first semi-final. The second semi saw Simon McDougall (New Jacks) lose to Ian Dendy (POW Galleon).

In the final Dendy started with 140. Dendy just missed a a ton plus out-shot but had another chance with his next throw and hit the double with his last dart.

The second leg saw Clements hitting two tons and later hitting the double for the second leg. Dendy started the last leg slowly and Clements ended up needing 16 and finding the double eight with the first dart, taking the title.

Division two’s first semi-final saw a Friary D battle with James Riggs losing to Simon Kimber, who hit a remarkable ten-dart leg on the The second semi-final saw BRSA Wanderers team-mates Nathan Warren and Gary Blackwood do battle, Blackwood the winner.

Ragless hit two scores of 121 and eventually hit a second double to take the win.

In the final saw Blackwood got off to the better start and took the first leg. The second leg saw Kimber win the leg in 17 darts.

The last leg saw Blackwood start with 140 and go on to clinch the title.

Division-one saw a first-round 180 from Lee Franklin (POW ‘Z’). The semi-finals saw Squash Club’s Buster Barton lose to team-mate Graeme Dutton and Richard Ragless (Squash Club) defeat Rob Collins (POW ‘Z’).

Ragless won the bullseye for the first darts in the final, and took the first leg. Dutton started the second with 140, but Ragless hit two scores of 121 and eventually hit a second double to take the win, becoming the champ for the third time on the trot.

Friday Summer Darts League

In a week of catch-up matches, best game was played by Lee Franklin (POW Z) with 21 and 24 darts and a 22.22 average.

Results - Div 1 - Hunston Hares 11 BRSA Ravens 4; QE2 Cobras 3 POW Z 13.

Other stats - Div 1 - player of match - Lee Franklin (POW ‘Z’) 21 & 24 darts [22.22 av]; Mick Isles (BRSA Ravens) 21 & 27 darts [20.45 av]. Other good games - Rob Collins (POW ‘Z’) 20 & 22 darts [20.43 av] - 2nd leg 32 left in 30 darts; Chris Williams (QE2 Cobras) 21 & 25 darts [21.19 av] - 1st leg 20 left in 24 darts; Micky Rowland (POW ‘Z’) 21 & 31 darts [19.27 av]; Graham Clear (Hunston Hares) 22 & 32 darts [18.56 av]. 180s - Mark Sheppard (Hunston Hares). High out shots - Mick Isles (BRSA Ravens) 87; Micky Rowland (POW ‘Z’) 80; Lee Franklin (POW ‘Z’) 67; Mark H Todd (BRSA Ravens) 61; Chris Williams (QE2 Cobras) 60.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!