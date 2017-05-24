Bognor duo put their Heart into wins on the road

A slow, nervous start almost cost Bognor Boxing Club’s Charley Mason at the Heart of Portsmouth ABC show.

He was boxing a much taller and older opponent with twice the experience from Chadwell St Marys ABC in Essex.

Bognor’s new GB boxer Claudia Havranek made a winning debut in the club colours.

Mason finished strong in the third, sensing a late stoppage, and worked well on the head and body, landing lots of heavy blows.

The result hinged on how the judges scored the second and two of the three opted for the slick and better boxing skills of Mason, who won on a tight split decision.

Havranek boxed well at long range with a high guard, controlling all three rounds against a home favourite.

As her opponent from the Heart of Portsmouth club began to tire, she raised her game and could have caused a late stoppage with her better boxing skills. The result was fair and Havranek’s arm was raised for a comfortable win on points.

