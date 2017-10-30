Bognor swimmers’ medal success

The Sussex county qualifiers ended with Bognor Regis Swimming Club winning three medals.

Amber Macrae, Leo Mitchell and Logan Hickmore have qualified for the next county championships in February 2018.

Bognor’s swimmers achieved 32 personal-best times across the nine different swimming disciplines they entered.

Medals were won by Amber Macrae, who took a 200m butterfly gold; Leo Mitchell, with a 50m freestyle silver, and Amber Macrae, who scooped the 50m freestyle bronze.

Meanwhile the annual Eastbourne Swimming Club level-three open meet attracted 12 Bognor club swimmers, who won six medals between them.

Medals were won by Amber Macrae (100m butterfly gold); Leo Mitchell (50m back crawl silver); Leo Mitchell (100m individual medley silver); Logan Hickmore (100m breaststroke bronze); Hannah Clarke and William Pinto (100m freestyle bronze).

Bognor Swimming Club’s open meet, aka the Santa Sprint, will be at Felpham Leisure Centre on December 3, when they hope to collect more medals.

