Bowlers are not sorry in Surrey

West Sussex B visited Surrey for a friendly and came away with a solid win.

They got off to a good start winning three of the games in the first session and sharing the points in the second session to lead 10-6 at lunch.

They struggled a little in the afternoon, winning one game and drawing one in the third session but took the bonus points in the pairs.

In the final session the points were again shared but West Sussex took the bonus points in the triples. And with the bonus points in the fours being shared West Sussex ended up with a satisfying win by 22-18 and 198 shots to 186.

In the pairs Bognor’s Stella Singleton won 18-10 and 15-12. In the triples Bognor’s Betty Williams lost 14-13 and won 15-8 while Crablands’ Reg Hatch and Mollie Back won 17-10 and lost 18-7.

In the fours Crablands’ Rod Shambrook lost 16-4 and won 8-7 and Lavant’s Terry Haigh won 17-5 and lost 10-9.

DONNINGTON

Donnington began 2017 with a match of triples against Chilgrove and enjoyed a 67-19 win.

Representing Donnington on mat one were Steph Baverstock, Peter Skinner and skip Peter Whale playing Shirley Wingate, Mike Kennedy and skip Mick Petter.

On mat two, Maggie Maggs, Dave Turner and skip Allan Banham played Julian Baker, Alistair Shaxson and skip Peter Mace.

Donnington captain Janine Bartlett thanked Chilgrove for an enjoyable game which was closer than the result suggests.

ARUN

It’s an important week for Arun’s county commitments.

They are away to Grattons on Saturday (Jan 14) and at home to Eastbourne on Sunday.

Arun 144 Worthing IBC 94

Worthing played a friendly at Arun and the outcome was emphatic. Arun started a little shakily but soon got into the swing of things.

Arun went ahead well before tea and ended 50 shots clear.

Scores: F Downing, V May, J Fox, C Burnard won 24-17; D Green, N Reynolds, D Ford, G Leaman won 20-12; K William, G Kendall, P Phillips, P White won 28-17; L Etherington, M Campbell, J Adams, T Sayers won 28-16; J Sparrow, B Murray, M Brand won 20-19.

Croydon 152 Arun 90

Arun had one of those days and travelled a long way to lose a friendly. Arun did manage a win on rink three.

Scores: R Pearson, A Stewart, G Courtney, M English lost 20-17; P Lacy, J Gilpin, B Murray, C Radford lost 29-15; L Etherington, A Bateman, C Chester, R Gardner won 22-21; N Waddock, B Jones, J Fox, T Sayers lost 28-13; P Langridge, C Gilham, M Campbell, P White lost 31-10; P Easterbrook, D Wright, B Sales, T Dade lost 23-13.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods Silvers have continued their winning ways.

They had a narrow win against Nyetimber before Christmas, in which where both teams of Marian and Brian Goodland, Jean Harbut and Gareth Morgan and Denis Caiger, Jean Herdman, Francis Hollibone and Elwyn Morgan won on their final ends for 17-16 and 18-16 victories.

Against Crablands Bitterns they also claimed maximum points by winning 40-35. Peta and Peter Watters, Jean Morgan and Francis Hollibone won 22-21 and Denis Caiger, Jean Harbut, and Gareth and Elwyn Morgan won 18-14.

SELSEY

Members gathered at Chichester Golf Club for a celebration dinner and prize-giving to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the founding of Selsey Carpet Bowls Club.

A warm welcome was extended to everyone by chairman Sylvia Ballinger as members sat down to a first-class dinner.

It was a very successful evening with trophies handed out to the winners and runners-up of various competitions held throughout the year.

A vote of thanks was given to members of the committee for a most enjoyable evening as well as for their efforts throughout the year in continuing to ensure the success of the club.

The objectives and aims of the club have always been to foster friendship and companionship within the community through carpet bowls and social activity.

Carpet bowls can be played by all ages and is a game of skill but requires little effort as the bowls are approximately four inches in diameter. It is played on a carpet measuring 30ft by 6ft.

There is a centre disc which has to be avoided but the bias of the bowls helps to achieve this. As all equipment is provided there is very little expense involved, only a pair of soft shoes is needed.

Some members have travelled to competitions in other counties and have made lasting friendships with carpet bowlers throughout the country.

On March 19 the West Sussex Carpet Bowls Association will again hold an 0pen competition at the Selsey Centre. This will be open to teams from other clubs in the area with all profits donated to a local charity. The all-day event starts at 9.30am and spectators are welcome.

If you are interested in finding out more about carpet bowls, visit selseycarpet bowls.co.uk or contact Sylvia Ballinger on 01243 681663 or Annette Iskett on 01243 606227, or email annetteiskett@hotmail.com

