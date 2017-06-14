Bowlers show they’re all heart

A British Heart Foundation charity day at Crablands BC raised more than £200 for the charity.

Winners on the day were Jim Tyrrell, Carole Cornwell, Rod Shambrook and Carol Bowles. Carole Cornwell won the spider. Everyone enjoyed the afternoon.

In the first round of the National Club Two Fours, Chichester A won on both rinks away on a difficult green against East Preston by 18 shots overall.

Crablands travelled to Petworth and despite road closures found their way to the club for a lovely friendly. Crablands lost 34-31 but all enjoyed the game and the hospitality.

Scores: Pat Terry, Jim Saunders and Cynthia Ruler won 15-13; Don Jonas, Sue and Alan Blyth lost 21-16.

CHICHESTER

East Preston 24 Chichester 42

In the first round of the National Club Two Fours, Chichester A won on both rinks away on a difficult green against East Preston by 18 shots overall.

The rink skipped by Mick Page with Derek Leach, Gary Miller and Peter Whale won 24-11 and the other skipped by Nick Anderson with David Schofield, Colin Spicer and Gerry Jackson won 18-13.

The next round sees Chichester away to Norfolk BC.

Chichester A 77 Worthing A 71

Chichester A were ahead on all four rinks after 16 ends of their West Sussex Bowls League division-one match away to Worthing A, but Worthing fought back over the last five ends. Although Chichester won by six shots overall they could only manage one winning rink and one drawn rink, losing on the other two, and so returned with five points.

Scores:

G Jackson, L Etherington, D Schofield, N Anderson (skip) won 30-12; G Miller, K Ball, D Leach, M Page (skip) lost 17-14; G Buckle, S Meyer, J Larkin, B Butler (skip) lost 24-15; I Linfield, T Hardgrove, B Talmage, S Tooley (skip) drew 18-18.

Chichester 82 Fishbourne 47

Chichester played Fishbourne in the first round of the Midhurst Cup. Their home team won by 16 shots, while their away squad were triumphant by 19 shots giving Chichester overall victory by 35 shots.

Scores: Home K Ball, S Baverstock, G Miller (skip) lost 17-14; P Green, S Meyer, D Schofield (skip) won 27-8; Away: L Etherington, T Wiseman, P White (skip) won 26-6; G Buckle, N Dearman, M Bayfield (skip) lost 16-15.

Chichester 134 East Preston 96

After ten ends of this mixed friendly, Chichester were 19 shots ahead. By the end of the game Chichester had doubled their advantage.

Scores:

F Downing, B Money, K Ball, P Green (skip) won 24-15; B Higham, B Hole, C Campling, B Talmage (skip) won 19-14; L Etherington, C Corbett, V Pickering, D Schofield (skip) won 22-15; J Dyke, G Beagley, C Porter, D Latter (skip) won 29-16; L Campling, R Anscombe, S Wilson, J Hole (skip) won 22-13; P Rampton, J Long, P Doust, C Wade (skip) lost 23-18.

Norfolk 24 Chichester 58

Playing away at Norfolk in the C&M League, Chichester won on both rinks – taking all six points.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Pam Rampton, Bridget Collins & Denise Latter won 37-11; Debbie Hogg, Mary Potter, Betty Spicer & Sue Miles won 21-13.

Pagham 42 Chichester 54

Chichester won on one rink and drew on the other, taking five points in their C&M League game at Pagham.

Scores: Bridget Collins, Steph Baverstock, Ronnie Pickering & Betty Spicer won 30-18; Chris Hobbs, Pam Rampton, Sue Miles & Wendy Adams drew 24-24.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 53 Pagham 69

Witterings bowed out of the Midhurst Cup to Pagham

Scores: Doug Holden, Judy Bangs and Maureen Mulligan (skip) lost 15-13; Sue Dobson, Ron Prior and Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 18-15; Diane Leach, Glyn Dobson and John Langworthy (skip) lost 13-12; Julie Mulligan, Gwilym Morgan and Carole Tuffin (skip) lost 26-10.

Witterings 43 Southbourne 40

It was the perfect evening for a friendly game of bowls, resulting in a close and enjoyable match.

Scores: Sue Dobson, Glyn Dobson and Ray Stephens (skip) beat Eileen Keane, Colin Bulbeck & Pete Garrard (s) 22-10; Marion Corbett, Fred Knotts and Jan Derkatsch (skip) beat Mal Keane, John Staker & Margaret Odell (s) 15-12; Stuart Hooker, Teresa Heathorn and Brian Barnes (skip) lost 18-6 to Joan Frost, Ted Badger & Alan Williams (s).

Witterings 83 RAFA 59

Scores (friendly): Dave Buckton,Fred Knotts and Carole Tuffin (skip) won 32-8; Paul Chivers, Jan Derkatsch and Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 16-11; Stuart Hooker, Sue Dobson and Ray Stephens (skip) won 18-14; Mike King,Tony Nixon and Diane Leach (skip) lost 26-17.

Witterings v Westfield

Witterings played host to Westfield Bowls Club from Woking. Five triples matches were played with Witterings winning on three rinks and by five shots.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Gwilym Morgan and Dave Bell (skip) won 20-19; Diane Leach, Tony Nixon and Maureen Mulligan (skip) lost 17-12; Teresa Heathorn, Fred Knotts and Ray Stephens (skip) lost 17-14; Julie Mulligan, Stuart Hooker and Ron Prior (skip) won 23-14; Paul Chivers, Jan Derkatsch and Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 20-17.

FISHBOURNE

In the BM League versus Witterings, Fishbourne held the lead for a good part of the game but a good comeback over the last five ends resulted in a 39-28 win for Witterings.

Scores: Wendy Cooper, B Henham and B Wallsgrove (s) lost 17-15, Jean Conway, P Massey and P Winter lost 22-13.

In the friendly, Fishbourne won 41-24.

Scores: Brenda Payne, A Marsh and B Pack won 25-8, Janet Pack, G Summers and B Cooper drew 16-16.

In the first round of the Midhurst Cup against Chichester, each side won on two rinks and lost on two.

In the losing rinks for Fishbourne, Chichester had a substantial points advantage and progress to the next round.

In a BM League match against Pagham, Fishbourne had a comfortable win by 51-19.

Scores: Audrey Saunders, B Henham and B Wallsgrove(s) won 34-7; Jean Conway, T Bleach and P Winter won 17-12; (friendly): Caroline Martin, P Massey and T Gaffney won 23-10.

LITTLE SPAIN

poss pic

Little Spain’s fine run of victories came to a halt when they lost a hotly-contested friendly by two points at home to Middleton.

Little Spain won on two rinks but lost on the other three to go down 78-76.

Scores: Geoff Tipper, Sylvia Ballinger & Jim Lankshear (skip) won 16-10; Jack Sutherland, Barbara Bond & Jenny Gibson (skip) lost 25-11;

Chris Bond, Archie Coletta & Iain Mayzes (skip) won 21-9; John Ballinger, Tony Dann & Bob Hughes (skip) lost 18-13; Chris Lankshear, Peter Latchford & Trevor Plaistow (skip) lost 16-15.

Little Spain’s internal Friday League for the Gordon Simmons Trophy is well under way and after three weeks, only one is team unbeaten – Vicky Baldwin, Peter Latchford, Derek Wyatt and Val Palmer.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 95 Norfolk A 62

Southbourne men played at home against Norfolk A in the West Sussex League division one and had a good win. Southbourne won on three rinks, narrowly lost on one rink and won overall by 33 shots to earn eight points.

Scores: Pete Jasinski, Pete Garrard, Dave Fewell & Robin Armstrong (s) won 30-11; Dave Walter, Daniel Hibberd, Eddie Neuts & Paul Butler (s) won 26-12; Mal Keane, Colin Bulbeck, Dave Alner & Mark Soper (s) won 20-18; Richard Galloway, John Hardy, Titch Ayres & Andy Smith (s) lost 21-19.

Southbourne 29 Crablands 41

Southbourne lost at home to Crablands in division one of the BM League mixed triples league. Each team won on one rink and Southbourne lost overall by 12 shots to earn two points to Crablands’ four.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Dave Young & Andy Smith (s) beat Elaine Sadler, Jim Saunders and Mark Heasman 21-16; Ted Badger, Pete Garrard & Margaret Odell (s) lost 25-8 to Pat Terry, Joan and Derek Adams

MIDHURST

Midhurst A 60 Wonersh A 38

Winning on two of the three rinks, Midhurst won overall by 22 shots

Scores: Dot Berry, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 31-6; Anne Chuter, Terry Berry & Gerald Dixon lost 18-14; Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King won 15-14. Midhurst 4pts Wonersh 1pt.

Rowledge B 52 Midhurst B 50

Although winning on two rinks, Midhurst B narrowly lost overall by two shots.

Scores: Richard Softly, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle lost 27-10; Alan Rickets, Phil Kingswell & Stuart Largan won 24-13; Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells won 16-12. Rowledge B 3pts, Midhurst B 2pts.

Midhurst 66 Billingshurst 57

In a midweek friendly match against Billingshurst, Midhurst won overall by nine shots.

Scores: Catherine Dixon, Delphine Clark & Roger Brindle won 17-13; Jack Jurado, John Allen & Gerald Dixon won 20-10; Jean Adams, Colin Langridge & Phil Wells lost 18-8; Stella Tait, Malcolm Hutchings & Dave King won 21-16.

PAGHAM

Two mixed triples played Fishbourne in the BM League and lost 51-19. Pagham lost the friendly 23-10.

Scores: A Burrell, M Adams, P Mayoss, lost 17-12; A Calvert, B Mumford, P Burrell lost 34-7; (friendly): B Calvert, J Stocker, S Stocker lost 23-10.

Four mixed triples took on Flansham but lost 75-69.

Scores: J Warner, D Ellis, R Hilder lost 19-17; M Rees, D Westcott, D Vaughan lost 18-14; J Wells, D Levy, G Conley won 23-12; B Quilter, P Quilter, T Wells lost 26-15.

Four Pagham rinks played a men’s league game versus Maltravers and won 72-66, taking six points.

Scores: ​R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 19-17; T Wells, J Fox, G Cutts, R Dear lost 16-15; T Plows, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 26-15; C Stone, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack lost 18-12.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!