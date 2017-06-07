Bowls: Chichester beat weather - and Norfolk - for double rink progress

We have reports from Chichester, Witterings, Southbourne, Crablands, Little Spain, Bognor, Middleton, Pagham, Midhurst, Petworth and the Arun indoor club in our latest bowls digest.

Get involved by sending your reports in to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk and why not request a photographer to visit your club for a team photo and some action shots for the paper?

CHICHESTER

Norfolk 14 Chichester 34

On a day better suited to ducks than bowlers, Chichester went to Norfolk BC in the preliminary round of the National Tony Allcock over-60s Mixed Double Rink competition and in a rain-affected result won by 20 shots,

Les Etherington, Bridget Collins, Denise Latter and Derek Leach (skip) won 13-12 and Nick Anderson (skip), Chris Hobbs, Stuart Meyer and Betty Spicer had a magnificent 21-2 victory.

The fact the game took place at all was a credit to not only the players but the Norfolk BC green which stood up exceedingly well to the test.

Chichester will be at home in the next round against Southwick Park BC.

East Preston A 75 Chichester A 71

In a very close West Sussex Bowls League division-one match away to East Preston A, Chichester A just lost out overall by four shots, but with only one winning rink they picked up just two points.

Scores: P Green, K Ball, D Leach, C Benham (skip) lost 17-16; G Jackson, M Lewis, D Schofield, N Anderson (skip) lost 18-16; L Etherington, J Larkin, S Meyer, S Tooley (skip) lost 22-20; I Linfield, T Hardgrove, B Talmage, P Whale (skip) won 19-18.

Chelsea Pensioners 47 Chichester 73

Last season to celebrate Chichester Bowling Club’s 135th anniversary the Chelsea Pensioners came to Chichester for a friendly – so this season Chichester travelled to London for the return fixture – and won by 26 shots.

Scores:

J White, C Campling, I Linfield, N Anderson (skip) won 18-12; A Daines, A Stewart/B Money, R Smith, B Talmage (skip) won 18-14; J Long, P Doust, M Lewis, S Tooley (skip) won 16-11; L Campling, P Hague, S Goddard, S Meyer (skip) won 21-10.

Worthing Pavilion A 41 Chichester B 32

Chichester’s B team were drawn away to Worthing Pavilion A in the first round of the National Club Two Fours competition and held the advantage until the 14th end, before Worthing Pavilion edged ahead to win the game by nine shots.

Scores: Peter Green, Les Etherington, Brian Talmage, Stuart Meyer (skip) won 23-12; Guy Buckle, Nigel Dearman, Kevin Ball, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost 29-9.

Chichester B 89 Middleton 54

Chichester B played host to Middleton for a West Sussex Bowls League division-three match. Chichester were always in control and secured eight points from a 35-shot win.

Scores: J Walters, S Wilson, T Wiseman, M Hannant (skip) lost 22-9; A Daines, B Money, M Bayfield, M Page (skip) won 26-10; A Deller, L Shipp, P Merritt, C Wade (skip) won 18-14; N Dearman, C Corbett, K Burt, J Davis (skip) won 36-8.

Storrington 119 Chichester 44

Chichester led by one shot after three ends but Storrington pulled away to inflict a heavy defeat on Chichester.

Scores: A Daines, C Corbett, C Wade (skip) won 19-10; P Ong, A Hulbert, N Dearman (skip) lost 24-6; R Smith, M Davis, R Anscombe (skip) lost 32-2; B Higham, C Dean, J Davis (skip) lost 36-6; J Walters, C Hulbert, P Merritt (skip) lost 17-11

Chichester 100 Arundel 90

Chichester entertained Arundel in a mixed friendly and scored 12 shots without reply on the last end to win by ten shots.

Scores: D Hogg, K Ball, B Talmage (skip) won 27-12; L Etherington, S Baverstock, M Lewis (skip) won 18-14; L Campling, P Merritt, C Wade (skip) lost 18-10; P Rampton, R Anscombe, R Smith (skip) lost 17-15; Higham, N Dearman, J Davis (skip) lost 14-12; F Downing, S Wilson, J White (skip) won 18-15.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 79 Chichester 75

Southbourne men hosted Chichester in WSBL League division one and had a good win. In a competitive match, each team won on two rinks and Southbourne narrowly won overall by four shots to earn six points.

Scores: Richard Galloway, Pete Jasinski, Dave Alner & Antony Bull (s) beat L Etherington, S Meyer, J Larkin, C Keedwell (skip) 21-13; Dave Walter, John Hardy, Eddie Neuts & Paul Butler (s) beat I Linfield, N Dearman, T Hardgrove, P Whale (skip) 25-18; Mal Keane, Colin Bulbeck, Dave Fewell & Mark Soper (s) lost 23-20 to P Green, C Spicer, D Schofield, S Tooley (skip); Robin Armstrong, Fred Brimecome, Titch Ayres & Andy Smith (s) lost 21-13 to G Jackson, B Talmage, D Leach, M Page (skip).

Southbourne 92 West Dean 45

Southbourne played an enjoyable mixed triples friendly at home to West Dean. Southbourne won on three rinks, lost on one rink and won by 47 shots. They look forward to the return match in August.

Scores: Mary Thornton, Len Mates & Andy Smith (s) won 30-4; Eileen Keane, Ted Rogers & Pete Jasinski (s) won 28-9; Mal Keane, Dave Young & Margaret Odell (s) won 23-11; Joan Frost, Robin Arnold & John Hardy (s) lost 21-11.

Southbourne 83 Tarring Priory A 75

Southbourne Men played at home against Tarring Priory A in WSBL League division one. In a close and competitive match, Southbourne won on one rink, drew on two and lost on one. Southbourne won overall by eight shots and earned six points.

Scores: Richard Galloway, Titch Ayres, Dave Alner & Andy Smith (s) won 35-11; Dave Walter, Daniel Hibberd, Eddie Neuts & Paul Butler (s) drew 19-19; Mal Keane, Colin Bulbeck, Dave Fewell & Mark Soper (s) drew 18-18; John Hardy, Ted Badger, Dave Young & Pete Garrard (s) lost 27-11.

CRABLANDS

Crablands Ladies travelled to Norfolk BC for their first C&M Trophies League game of the season and collected all six points.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Melva Bateman, Sue Blyth and Cynthia Ruler won 25-15; Chris Lewendon, Joan Adams, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles won 24-17.

Crablands ladies travelled to Hurstpierpoint in the Top Club competition. Despite good wins in the singles and pairs disciplines, Hurstpierpoint were too strong in the triples and rinks.

Scores: Singles: Sheila Jones won 21-13; Pairs: Chris Lewendon and Carol Bowles won 24-14; Rinks: Elaine Sadler, Melva Bateman, Sue Blyth and Cynthia Ruler lost 27-11; Triples: Grace Humphreys, Joan Adams and Val Foyle lost 27-6.

Crablands men travelled to Maltravers for a friendly and lost 59-53.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Albert Humphreys, Alan Blyth and John Cornwell won 25-12; Keith Palin, Lew Lewendon, Mick Campbell and Tony Dade lost 20-16; Frank Carrie, Jim Saunders, Ron Eastland and Mark Heasman lost 27-12.

Crablands men hosted Tarring Priory in the PC Cup and recorded an historic 84-61 victory to go into the next round.

Scores: Mick Campbell, Derek Adams, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 27-10; Jim Tyrrell, Doug Muncey, Derek Clacey and Richard Humphrey won 19-12; Alan Bateman, Alan Blyth, Tony Hanlon and Dave Bowles won 24-22; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, John Cornwell and Les Jewiss lost 17-14.

Crablands entertained Middleton in a friendly but lost on all rinks for a 76-52 loss.

Scores: Jo Green, Brian Berry and Barbara Chandler lost 16-15; Colin Smith, Lil Tuck and Mollie Back lost 17-15; Pat Osborn, Don Jonas and Doug Muncey lost 19-14; Keith Palin, Peter Farrow and Val Tyrrell lost 24-8.

Crablands men travelled to Norfolk BC to play in the Top Club competition. They lost 3-2 in disciplines.

Scores: Tony Dade won the four-wood singles 21-6; Les Jewiss, John Cornwell and Dave Bowles won the triples 23-16; Jim Tyrrell, Rod Shambrook, Derek Clacey and Richard Humphrey lost the rinks 22-7; Alan Bateman lost the two-wood singles 16-8; Mick Campbell and Ian Ford lost the pairs 25-13.

At Norfolk Crablands shared the points (3-3) in the BM League.

Scores: Rod Shambrook, Mark Heasman and Sue Blyth won 19-17; Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Cynthia Ruler lost 17-15.

In the first round of the Midhurst Cup, against Midhurst, Crablands made it into the next round with a 67-60 win.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon and Sue Blyth won (away) 22-10; Elaine Sadler, Alan Blyth and Derek Adams won (away) 17-13; Jim Saunders, Mollie Back and Rod Shambrook drew (at home) 18-18; Keith Palin, Alan Wickham and Val Foyle lost 19-10.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain had their first home match of the season against Witterings and emerged as victors by 100-74 , winning on three rinks and losing on the other two.

Scores (LS names first): Peter Latchford, Sylvia Ballinger & Peter Armsby (skip) lost 20-17 to Karen Slogrove, David Gibbons & Lindsay Bangs (skip); Jim Lankshear, Trevor Plaistow & Bob Hughes (s) lost 17-10 to Sylvia Smethurst, Ron Prior & Glyn Dobson (s); John Thorp, Chris Lankshear & Iain Mayes (s) beat Graham Mason, John Heathorn & Brian Barnes (s) 27-8; Tony Dann, Joan Spicer & Trevor Palmer (s) beat Helen Mason, David Ball & Ken Clark (s) 30-15; Val Palmer, Geoff Spicer & John Ballinger (s) beat Alan May, Alan Somerville & Ray Stephens (s) 16-14.

The following day Little Spain travelled to Emsworth for another friendly. The result was an excellent 80-69 victory for Little Spain, winning on four of the five rinks.

ISS Lifestyle are a team made up of work colleagues, many having very little bowls experience. They put up a great performance at Little Spain, winning on two rinks but losing on the other two. The overall score was 90-51 to Little Spain.

Lifestyle’s Scott Willmott, Mary Hartnett and Ray Smith produced an excellent win of 16-6 on their rink.

Following victories over Witterings and at Emsworth, this was Little Spain’s third win in three days.

Little Spain had a 14-13 away win by their triples team over Worthing Pavilion in the SCBA division-four triples preliminary round.

The team of John Ballinger, Bob Hughes and Trevor Palmer now host the Witterings in the next round on June 5.

Sunday saw the club’s major event of the season, the Invitation Trophy. Little Spain had two teams entered, as did Crablands and Purley. The other teams involved were Bognor, Norfolk, RAFA, Middleton, Manhood and the Witterings.

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits and in a keenly-contested event Little Spain B emerged as winners on countback from RAFA after both teams finished on with 11 points.

Little Spain’s winning team was John Ballinger, Joan Spicer, Val Palmer and Iain Mayes.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 30 Petworth 56

In the BM League, Witterings took two points.

Scores: Sheila Currell, John Heathorn and Brian Barnes (skip) lost 39-8; Teresa Heathorn, Bryan Smethurst and Ron Prior (skip) won 22-17; (friendly); Nige Miller, Judy Bangs and Tony Nixon (skip) lost 21-12.

Witterings 64 Bognor B 67

A close and enjoyable WS League match saw Wittering win on three rinks and take six points.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Brian Barnes, Colin Carter, Dave Bell (s) lost 19-9; Nige Miller, Glyn Dobson, Ken Clark, John Langworthy (s) won 21-18; John Heathorn, Alan Somerville, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) won 16-15; Paul Chivers, David Gibbons, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 18-15.

Witterings B 15 West Hoathly A (home) 16

In the Gladys Rowland Memorial Trophy, Witterings lost by one shot after an extra end. Witterings team comprised Sue Dobson, Marion Corbett, Maureen Mulligan and Carole Tuffin.

West Hoathly B 24 Witterings A 14

Witterings’ Sheila Currell, Lesley Thomas, Judy Bangs and Anne May lost 24-14 but the score doesn’t reflect the very close game.

Witterings dropped a couple of fours and just couldn’t pull it back so conceded on the 20th end.

Witterings 39 Fishbourne 28 .

Witterings took all six points from this BM League game.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Diane Leach and Maureen Mulligan (Skip) won 22-13; Marion Corbett, Colin Carter and Gwilym Morgan (Skip) won 17-15.

Witterings 41 Fishbourne 24

Scores (friendly): Jackie Clapton, Glyn Dobson and Brian Barnes (Skip) lost 25-8; David Gibbons, Judy Bangs and Anne May (skip) drew 16-16.

PAGHAM

Two mixed triples played Chichester in the BM League but lost 40-25.

Scores: S Shine, M Adams, T Tack lost 17-13; A Burrell, B Smith, P Burrell lost 23-12.

A four-rink men’s friendly against Norfolk led to an 83-76 win.

Scores: P Langridge, K Robini, R Hilder, T Tack lost 18-17; B Smith, J Cowley, T Tayes, M English won 28-20; T Wells, D March, M Adams, Dear lost 22-16; B Sales, M Balchin, J Fox, G Cutts won 22-16.

Three men’s triples lost a friendly against Marine Park Gardens 49-44.

Scores: D Westcott, M Adam, SR Hilder lost 16-12; R Pearson, D Vaughan, P Mayoss won 21-9; H Dear, D Marsh, R Dear lost 24-11.

A friendly against Crablands was lost 97-59.

Scores: R Pearson, P Quilter, B Smith, M English won 24-19; J Cowley, D Westcott, R Read, R Dear lost 22-20; P Langridge, B Sales, J Fox, M Adams lost 33-5; LL Smith, P Burrell, R Robini, T Tack lost 23-10.

In the BM League, Pagham lost 38-28 to Petworth.

Scores: M Rees, M Adams, P Mayoss lost 27-10; E Shine, P Burrell, T Tack won 18-15; (friendly): B Sales, Robni, B Calvert won 22-8.

Two ladies’ league rinks lost 44-39 to Lancing.

Scores: J Cowley, M Donaldson, E Shine, S Stocker lost 37-16; A Burrell, C Mayoss, J Wells, G Conley won 22-17.

Four men’s league rinks drew 68-68 with Pulborough.

Scores: T Wells, T Hayes, K Robini, R Dear drew 13-13; C Stone, L Smith, M Adams, T ack won 21-18; R Pearson, T Plows, D Vaughan, M English won 19-17; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 20-15.

In the ladies’ league Pagham lost 36-35 to Crablands.

Scores: J Warner, M Donaldson, S Stocker, E Shine beat Chris Lewendon, Val Foyle, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles 18-12; J Cowley, A Ross, J Wells, C Mayoss lost 24-17 to Joan Adams, Carole Cornwell, Sue Blyth and Cynthia Ruler; (friendly): A Burrell, J Mumford, J Stocker, P Burrell drew 17-17 with Barbara Chandler, Richard Green, Grace Humphreys and Mark Heasman.

In a ladies’ friendly, Pagham beat Arundel 71-40.

Scores: A Rees, A Calvert, M Donaldson, E Shine lost 18-14; A Burrell, E Terry, J Cowley, G Conley won 16-10; H Dear, D Ellis, J Wells, S Stocker won 39-12.

A men’s friendly with Pulborough saw Pagham lose 51-49.

Scores: T Wells, T Hayes, K Robini, R Dear drew 13-13; C Stone, L Smith, M Adams, T Tack won 21-18; R Pearson, T Plows, D Vaughan, M English won 19-17.

A mixed friendly against the Beavers earned Pagham a 47-16 win.

Scores: D Ellis, D Spink, J Mumford, D Vaughan won 31-10; M Rees, D Westcott, A Burrell, P Burrell won 16-6.

Two mixed Pagham triples faced RAFA and won 34-22.

Scores: D Ellis, J Warner, T Hayes lost 15-13; M Rees, M Balchin, P Burrell won 23-7.

In a men’s league -game, Pagham lost 69-68 to Maltravers but did claim six points.

Scores: R Pearson, J Fox, D Vaughan, M English won 19-15; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 19-14; L Smith, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack lost 24-11; T Plows, J Cowley, R Dear, G Cutts won 19-16.

Two mixed triples played in the Holbrook Cup versus Billingshurst and won 70-49.

Scores: R Pearson, S Stocker, M English won 26-10; T Plows, M Adams, G Conley won 21-18; A Burrell, R Hilder, P Burrell lost 21-15.

Four mixed Pagham triples played a Midhurst Cup tie against Witterings and won 59-53.

Scores/team: T Wells, C Mayoss, P Mayoss won 26-10; J Wells, R Dear, T Tack won 13-12; R Pearson, S Stocker, M English; M Adams, D Vaughan, G Conley.

MIDDLETON

Pitting yourself against the best in the county can be daunting but this is what Middleton bowlers are determined to do this year by entering a number of Sussex county championships.

A ladies’ trips team of Pat Eccles, Jane Nurse and Sandra Shere won their first-round match against Steyning before falling to Worthing Pavilion; while Gary Steventon and Trevor Finch went out to a team from the same club in the men’s pairs.

This week, club ladies’ champion Pat Eccles plays a first-round match in the champion of champions competition before joining Rosemary Gregory in the ladies’ pairs, while Linda Hills and Jane Nurse team up for Middleton in the same competition. Next will be Steventon in the men’s champion of champions.

Congratulations go to Rosemary Gregory for winning a well-attended Sussex ladies invitation Day hosted by incoming Sussex president Mary Day.

* In quick succession, the men played two West Sussex Bowls League matches, going down eight points to two against Chichester but coming out victorious against Petworth, 6-4.

Middleton 54 Chichester B 89

Scores: Trevor Finch, Bryan Kingswell, Ian Hart, Andrew Nurse won 22-9; Chopsy Chapman, Reg Eccles, Terry Bridge, Gary Steventon lost 26-10; Jim Maher, Ken Baker, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin lost 18-14; Bernard Booker, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson lost 36-8.

Middleton 70 Petworth 65

Scores: Chopsy Chapman, Reg Eccles, Terry Bridge, Gary Steventon lost 18-11 to Stan Enticknap, Bill Bryder, Mick Booth and Bob Murray; Ken Walker, Jim Maher, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin beat Kevin Mitchell, Nigel Flynn, Jim Palmer and Alan Potter 26-13; Terry Lewendon, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson beat Peter Miles, Barry Stanton, David Mustard and Mick Monk 21-14, Trevor Finch, Bryan Kingswell, Ian Hart, Andrew Nurse lost 12-20 to to Selwyn Hall, Dan Butler, Russell Stallibrass and Bob Turner.

Middleton 76 Crablands 52

Scores (friendly): C Chapman, V Maher, A Nurse won 19-14; J Nurse, B Bravington, J Graham won 17-15; T Bridge, P Eccles, B Colvin won 24-8; S Shere, L Oldridge, J Green won 16-15.

BOGNOR

Bognor played Homefield Park at Beach House Park, Worthing but lost 71-57.

Bognor hosted Chichester in a West Sussex division-one match and were beaten eight points to two and 81-67 overall.

Scores: T Arnold, P Lichfield, A Richardson, T Moore beat I Linfield, K Ball, B Talmage, B Butler (skip) 19-16; G Cook, D Parker, K Taylor, S Soames lost 24-12 to L Etherington, T Hardgrove, J Larkin, P Whale (skip); K Hellyer, G Stevens, J Whitfield, T Sayers lost 21-19 to G Jackson, C Spicer, S Meyer, N Anderson (skip) ; D Jackson, N Waddock, D Ford, R Gardner lost 20-17 to P Green, M Lewis, D Leach, C Benham (skip).

In the Ladies’ County Top Club competition, Bognor played East Preston in the second round. Despite winning the singles and pairs, the triples and fours lost and Bognor went down 77-63.

Bognor B played at Witterings and lost by three shots, taking four points to Witterings’ six.

This was Bognor B’s first match in division two of the West Sussex Bowls League.

Scores: R Lincoln, G Kendall, N Hatfield, L Hall lost 18-15; G Dunham, P Hasler, B Hey, T Rexstrew won 19-9; B Stabler, J Johnston, K Graham, T Haskin lost 21-18; M Conolly, P Phillips, N Burchfell, J Blacow lost 16-15.

Bognor played the West Sussex Vice-Presidents and were beaten 124-94. The match was played on six rinks and the only winning rink was R Gardener, D Ford, N Waddock and D Jackson, who won 21-15.

Bognor A played Worthing A and lost 85-70. Bognor took two points and Worthing eight.

After three-quarters of the match Bognor were five shots up and finally lost by 15 shots. The only winning rink was T Moore, A Richardson, P Lichfield and T Arnold.

MIDHURST

Midhurst A 46 Rowledge A 35

Midhurst won on all three rinks and by nine shots, taking five points.

Scores: Dot Berry, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 19-12; Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon won 13-12; Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King won 14-11.

Rogate B 64 Midhurst B 42

Midhurst lost overall by 22 shots, winning on one rink and taking just one point.

Scores: Richard Softly, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle lost 21-16; Lily Kingswell, Phil Kingswell & Stuart Largan lost 27-7; Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells won 19-16.

Hindhead A 52 Midhurst A 42

Midhurst won on only one rink and lost overall by ten shots, earning a sole point.

Scores: Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon lost 22-11; Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King lost 15-10; Dot Berry, Margery Hayward & Paul Chuter won 21-15

Midhurst B 49 Farnham 59

Midhurst won on one rink but lost overall by ten shots.

Scores: Richard Softly, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle won 18-17; Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells lost 23-14; Lily Kingswell, Stuart Largan & Phil Kingswell lost 19-17.

Hindhead 58 Midhurst 53

In a friendly at Hindhead, Midhurst lost by five shots.

Scores: June Barnard, Dot Berry & Phil Kingswell lost 20-18; Jack Jurado, Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph lost 23-14; Gordon Knight, Terry Berry & Colin Downham won 21-15.

In a close match against Graffham, Midhurst won on all three rinks and by seven shots.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Joy Wells & John Allen won 17-15; Michael DJS, Terry Berry & Colin Downham won 17-15; Colin Langridge, Stella Tait & Alan Rickets won 19-16.

In the all-day competition for the Jack Smith Trophy, six mixed triples took part. The winning trio was Sue Ralph, Corina Pierce and Catherine Dixon (pictured).

Midhurst Cup

Results: Pagham beat Witterings; Chichester beat Fishbourne; Crablands beat Midhurst.

Draw: Headley v Liphook; Billingshurst v Petersfield; Stedham v Rogate; Bognor v Graffham.

PETWORTH

Petworth had a busy week of matches. The men’s team went out of the PC Cup at East Preston and lost narrowly 6-4 at Middleton in the league.

The mixed team continued their good form in the Brooks Motors League beating Pagham 4-2 and a friendly against Fittleworth was won convincingly.

Scores: v East Preston (PC cup): overall result, win for East Preston 91-71: Peter Miles, Richard Stevens, Mick Monk and Alan Potter won 25-8; Stan Enticknap, Nigel Flynn, Russell Stallibrass and Marc Lancaster drew 20-20; Selwyn Hall, Bill Bryder, Jim Palmer and Bob Murray lost 35-12; Kevin Mitchell, Ron Elliott, David Mustard and Bob Turner lost 28-14.

v Pagham (BM League) home: Selwyn Hall, Angela Barker and Bob Turner won 39-8; Carol Hall, Kathy Williams and Mick Monk lost 26-17. Friendly rink: Jill Redmond, Stan Enticknap and Alan Potter won 23-12.

v Fittleworth (friendly) home: Stan Enticknap, Roger Lucking and Marc Lancaster won 24-7; Jill Redmond, Nigel Flynn and Richard Stevens lost 16-18; Jeanne Brown, Jim Dormer and Jim Palmer won 34-4.

INDOOR SCENE

Arun 135 Worthing 84

Arun Indoor Bowls Club played a friendly against a visiting team from Worthing IBC. Tea and biscuits and a friendly chat was the order of the day following the match.

Scores: P Easterbrook, K Burnard, K Young, J Taffurelli drew 18-18; J Sparrow, S Simmonds, R Wiedenheoft, J Newell won 23-12; J Simmons, E Cooke, J Greenfield, C Gilham won 21-12; C Hillier, B Williams, B Sale, A Anderson won 26-21; J Sales, D March, G King, A Hunt won 26-10; I Brooker, T Jenning, B Lilley, D Young won 21-11.

A bingo night and curry night have continued Arun IBC’s social events – people are invited to pop into the Nyewood Lane, Bognor, club to see what’s on offer.

Competitions are layed throughout the week along with Australian pairs on Monday afternoons and Wednesday evenings.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!