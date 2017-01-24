Bowls: Chichester too strong for friends from Arun

We have results from Arun, West Sussex, Fittleworth, Hunston, Donnington and Bognor Goodwoods in our latest bowls round-up.

Arun 78 Chichester 173

Arun took the opportunity to play some relatively new bowlers against some of Chichester’s finest.

A lot of the Chichester squad already play at Arun, so they know the individual rink characteristics.

The game was a bit of a baptism of fire but Arun did well against a strong Chichester side.

Scores: D Green, B Stabler, B Sales, R Hobbs lost 27-7; B Lawson, B Jones, J Brazier, L Hall lost 25-17; P Jones, M Brand, G Kendall, D Parker lost 31-8; J Sales, S Pike, B Pike, C Chester lost 20-17; G King, P Lacy, E Hall, R Gardner lost 37-11; J Bartlett, T Hayes, L Pepper, A Anderson lost 33-18.

Grattons 127 Arun 117

In division one of the Sussex League, Arun won on two rinks for two points. Grattons won on four rinks and also took the five points for the win.

Arun started well and were ahead most of the game and around the 12th end Arun were winning on five rinks. The score started to edge Grattons’ way and they ended ten shots in front.

Scores; B Rebbeck, M Johnson, L Hall, G Leaman won 32-10; B Forey, I Linfield, B Sanford, A Anderson lost 20-18; D Jackson, K Hellyer, T Dade, P Hannam won 23-12; P Hamnett, T Cook, R Corkett, B Butler lost 22-16; L Etherington, V May, M Edgecock, T Sayers lost 29-11; C Gilham, R Gardner, M Campbell, R Hobbs lost 33-17.

Arun 142 Eastbourne 111

Arun won on four rinks to take four points and bagged the extra five for this Sussex League victory, with Eastbourne winning on just two rinks.

It was a game Arun needed to dominate and they did, nearly winning on all six rinks. Everyone did their bit.

Scores: L Etherington, P Green, T Dade, T Sayers lost 22-21; B Forey, C Spicer, P Murphy, A Anderson lost 24-17; P Hamnett, T Cook, R Corket, B Butler won 27-15; D Jackson, B Sanford, S Mead, P Hannam won 32-14; C Gilham, M Campbell, R Hobbs, R Gardner won 17-15; B Rebbeck, M Johnson, P Lillford, G Leaman won 28-21.

West Sussex held an over-60s triples tournament in which teams played six games to establish a top four, who then played off for the title.

The first semi-final matched the Lavant team of Jackie Lee, Terry Haigh and Peter Winter against the Crablands team of Marion Hatch, Denise Merritt and Reg Hatch.

The game was close until the penultimate end when Lavant picked up three shots which allowed them to hold on to win 5-3.

The second semil matched The Martlets’ team of Audrey Bull, Freddie Kaucher and Mel Lillywhite against the Bognor triple of Betty Williams, Stella Singleton and Martin Hunt.

Bognor started well and went into an early lead but The Martlets levelled the score on the penultimate end and went on to take the shot and the game on the final end.

In the final the Lavant team, who had won all their games to that point, struggled against The Martlets who took an early lead and went on to win the title comfortably.

FITTLEWORTH / HUNSTON / DONNINGTON

Fittleworth 53 Hunston 28

Hunston have had trouble with away games but still enjoy it.

Scores: Bernard Adsett, Sonia Burden, Alvar Etherington, Jane Adsett won 23-14; Dave Herbert, Charlie Martin, Tony Broughton, Simon Herbert won 30-14; Pauline Gilpin’s team beat Richard Burden’s team.

Fittleworth 52 Donnington 54

Donnington played their first away match of 2017 at Fittleworth. Both clubs provided three teams and players who were tried in new positions aquitted themselves very well.

Scores (Fittleworth names first): Tony Broughton, Pauline Gilpin, Muriel Cook, Alex Herbert beat Steph Baverstock, Sue Coley, Allan Banham and skip Brian Taylor 19-18; Sonia Burden, Lorraine Berry, Marilyn Knight, Arthur Ellcome beat Lavinia Brooks, Janine Bartlett, Colin Dean and skip Colin Hulbert 17-12; Alvar Etherington, Richard Burden, Colin Long, Eileen Warrington lost 24-16 to Maggie Maggs, Ann Hulbert, Chris White and skip Dave Turner.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Bognor Goodwoods Silvers have continued their winning ways.

They had a narrow win against Nyetimber before Christmas. Both Goodwood teams won on their final ends for 17-16 and 18-16 victories.

