Bowls: Midhurst expand their league effort

The Three Counties Bowls League got under way and for the first time Midhurst have entered an A and a B team.

Milford 48 Midhurst A 44

Midhurst enjoyed a coach trip to Stratford-on-Avon where they played the Avon Bowling Club, where Martin Hollands, a former club member and treasurer, now plays.

Although winning on two rinks, Midhurst lost overall by four shots.

Scores: Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King lost 21-13; Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon won 18-16; Dot Berry, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 13-11.

Midhurst B 50 Haslemere B 66

Midhurst B, in entertaining Haslemere B, were doing well at 12 ends when the scores were fairly even, after which Haslemere put the pressure on and ran out winners by 16 shots.

Scores: Richard Softly, Peter Moller & Roger Brindle lost 20-18; Colin Downham, Roy Ralph & Phil Wells lost 26-14; Lilly Kingswell, Stuart Largan & Phil Kingswell lost 20-18.

Avon BC 98 Midhurst 87

For a friendly, Midhurst enjoyed a coach trip to Stratford-on-Avon where they played the Avon Bowling Club, where Martin Hollands, a former club member and treasurer, now plays.

A six-rink triples match was played on a lovely warm afternoon. Winning on three rinks Midhurst lost overall by twelve shots.

Scores: Delphine Clark, Jack Lee & Gerald Dixon won 19-15; Sue Ralph, Dot Berry & Phil Wells lost 24-8; Jack Jurado, John Allen/Tony Frost & Pon Weeks lost 17-9; Richard Softly, Margaret Hayward & Paul Chuter won 17-10; Lilly Kingswell, Roy Ralph & Malcolm Hutchings lost 21-14; Michael Smith, Anne Chuter & Catherine Dixon won 20-11.

Sunday’s match with Stedham was called of because Stedham could not raise a team.

PETWORTH

Petworth enjoyed good wins in league fixtures against Goring Manor (90-81) in the West Sussex Men’s League and Pagham in the Brooks Motors League.

Petworth joined the mixed BM League this year so ladies could take part in competitive bowling.

Scores:v Goring Manor: Selwyn Hall, Stan Enticknap, Jim Palmer and Bob Murray won 29-15; Peter Miles, Roger Lucking, Barry Stanton and Mick Monk lost 23-15; Bill Bryder, Ron Elliott, Barry Forey and Bob Turner won 28-27; Kevin Mitchell, Jim Dormer, Mick Booth and Alan Potter won 18-16. Overall score 90-81. 8 points Petworth, 2 Goring.

v Pagham: Carol Hall, Kathy Williams and Bob Turner won 23-10; Selwyn Hall, Angela Barker and Mick Monk lost 18-15. Overall 48-28 to Petworth. Additional triple: Stan Enticknap, Jean Brown and Jim Palmer lost 22-8.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 3 Worthing Bhp 2

In the preliminary round of the National Top Club competition, Chichester were drawn at home to Worthing BHP and won 3-2.

Scores: Two Wood Singles: David Schofiled won 17-11; Four Wood Singles: Peter Whale won 22-18; Triples: Gerry Jackson, Tony Hardgrove and Peter Green (skip) won 27-4; Pairs: Kevin Ball and Clive Benham (skip) and Fours: Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Derek Leach and Jim Larkin (skip) unfinished.

This is a good start to the season by Chichester, who will be playing away to Crablands BC or Norfolk BC in the next round.

Chichester 107 Homefield Park 40

Chichester were ahead from the start of their mixed friendly at home to Homefield Park and with wins on all four rinks they recorded a comfortable victory.

Scores: D Hogg, K Ball, G Miller (skip) won 26-10; G Jackson, S Baverstock, T Hardgrove (skip) won 36-4; L Campling, S Wilson, M Bayfield (skip) won 23-12; C Campling, R Anscombe, C Wade (skip) won 22-14.

Chichester 74 Tarring Priory 101

Chichester played host to Tarring Priory for a friendly but were defeated by 27 shots.

Scores: R Smith, N Dearman, P Merritt, C Wade (skip) lost 34-16; A Deller, J Dyke, L Shipp, P White (skip) lost 22-15; L Etherington, B Money, T Daines, D Schofield (skip) lost 25-14; K Ball, S Wilson, P Green, C Benham (skip) won 29-20.

Chichester 44 Witterings 18

In their second BM League game of the week, Chichester were at home to Witterings and took all six points after winning on both rinks.

Scores: Debbie Hogg, Kevin Ball & Stuart Meyer beat Paul Chivers, Anne May, Lindsay Bangs (s) 26-8; Ian Linfield, Steph Baverstock & Mike Bayfield beat Marion Corbett, Jan Derkatsch, Eric Shoyer (s) 18-10.

* Jean Hole, Steph Baverstock, Bridget Collins & Wendy Adams were at home to Ringmer in the first round of the Gladys Rowland Trophy and after a slow start they went on to win 23 – 14 taking them through to the next round.

BOGNOR/PAGHAM

Bognor played Goring Manor in a friendly and won 79-55.

Scores: A Lewis, J Gibson, R Robinson, J Whitfield won 19-14; R Lincoln, A Charlesworth, G Cook, K Taylor won 23-13; R Philpott, Jon C-Taylor, B Charlesworth, G Stevens won 17-12; Jean Taylor, D Wells, J Christensen, T Sayers won 20-16.

Bognor Ladies played Pagham in the County Top Club competition. Bognor won the pairs and fours and Pagham won the singles and triples, but with a very good win by Jean Taylor and Margaret Phillips in the pairs, Bognor won with an overall core of 84-67.

Pagham scores: Singles - Joan Wells won 22-18; Pairs - Gill Conley, Ann Burrell lost 31-10; Triples - Judy Warner, Mary Donaldson, Sheila Stocker won 18-13; Fours - Janet Cowley, Jennie Mumford, Eileen Shine, Chris Mayoss lost 17-12.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 61 Crablands 56

Witterings won this friendly by five shots.

Scores: Nigel Miller, Glyn Dobson, Eric Shoyer and Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 21-12; John Heathorn, Stuart Hooker, Colin Carter and Dave Bell (Skip) won 22-21; Mike King, Fred Knotts, Ron Prior and Brian Barnes (skip) lost 23-18.

Liphook 71 Witterings 49

Witterings travelled to Liphook to play a four-triples friendly and with difficult greens to contend with, Witterings lost heavily by 22 shots. They look forward to playing them at home in September.

Scores: Sheila Currell, Ron Prior and Anne May (skip) won 18-15; Sue Dobson, Marion Corbett, Brian Barnes (skip) lost 20-7; Doug Holden, Glyn Dobson and Tony Nixon (skip) lost 18-13; Alan May, Lesley Thomas, Diane Leach (skip) lost 18-11.

Witterings 32 Petworth 29

In the BM League, Witterings took four points, Petworth two.

Scores: Stuart Hooker, Ron Prior and Jan Derkatsch (Skip) lost 16-14; Jackie Clapton, Glyn Dobson and Carole Tuffin (skip) won 18-13; (friendly): Margaret Bowell, Lesley Thomas and Brian Barnes (Skip) won 22-17.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain held their first spoon drive of the season and an enjoyable afternoon’s bowling was had by all.

The winning trio were Alan Ranscombe, Jim Lankshear and skip Peter Armsby. They were presented with their spoons by the Club President Trevor Palmer.

The previous day saw the start of the club’s Internal Friday League. The competition is for the Gordon Simmons Trophy with the winners and runners-up also receiving cash prizes when all the matches have been played come September.

A squad comprising Joan Rookledge, Jack Baldwin, John Ballinger and Archie Coletta had a great start with a 24-6 victory in their first match.

CRABLANDS

Crablands travelled to Arundel for a friendly mixed match which finished as a 78-78 draw and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Lew Lewendon, Alan Blyth and Cynthia Ruler won 21-13; Mick Campbell, Melva Bateman, Sue Blyth and Ian Ford drew 22-22; Jim Tyrrell, Frank Carrie, Mollie Back and Tony Dade lost 22-18; Chris Lewendon, Richard Green, Peter Farrow and Carol Bowles lost 21-17.

Crablands’ men entertained Witterings in a friendly and lost 61-56.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Albert Humphreys, Tony Hanlon and Ian Ford won 23-18; Alan Bateman, Peter Blackman, Rod Shambrook and Richard Humphrey lost 22-21; Keith Palin, Ron Eastland, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman lost 21-12.

Crablands’ men hosted Pagham in a friendly and won 97-59.

Scores: Alan Bateman, Albert Humphreys, Rod Shambrook and Ian Ford won 33-5; Lew Lewendon, Jim Saunders, Alan Blyth and Mark Heasman won 23-10; Nigel Reynolds, Frank Carrie, Derek Adams and Richard Humphrey won 22-20; Mick Campbell, Keith Palin, Tony Dade and Dave Bowles lost 24-19.

The club’s weekend roll-up had a good turnout again. Any members can just turn up on a Saturday for a 10am start for two hours of bowling.

SOUTHBOURNE

Grasshoppers 70 Southbourne 41

Southbourne played a pleasant mixed triples friendly away to Grasshoppers. Southbourne won on one rink, lost on three and lost overall by 29 shots.

Grasshoppers’ chosen charity is Canine Partners and in the past three years they have donated £1,000-plus to the charity with collections at their matches.

Scores: Joan Frost, Jim Jennings & Alan Williams (s) won 15-10; John Staker, Margaret Odell & Ted Badger (s) lost 17-11; Eileen Keane, John Hardy & Mal Keane (s) lost 17-10; Irene Jennings, Daniel Hibberd & Pete Garrard (s) lost 26-5.

Southbourne & Fishbourne 113 Vice Patrons 117

Southbourne and Fishbourne had a combined friendly against the Sussex County Bowls Vice Patrons and managed two wins and one draw on the six rinks played. The VPs won by four shots overall.

The match was at Fishbourne this year and played in a friendly spiritg.

Scores (Southbourne players): Mal Keane, Robin Arnold, Eddie Neuts & Pete Jasinski (s) won 27-10; John Hardy, Ted Badger, Pete Garrard & Andy Smith (s) lost 24-18; John Staker, Jim Jennings & Dave Young (s) lost 37-15; Fishbourne rinks won 26-11, drew 16-16, lost 19-11.

ALDINGBOURNE

Aldingbourne have had a great start, winning their first two league games.

Aldingbourne 114 Norfolk 55

Scores: J Bird, A Stiles, V Gerhard, R Wyatt won 23-16; S Hayter, A Carter, J Piggott, R Macer won 29-10; H Gear, T Booker, D Cote lost 20-17; D Street, G Arnold, G Ball, D Page (scoredg hotshot) won 45-9.

Aldingbourne 130 Middleton 54

This was another good result – and included another hotshot. Aldingbourne took 16 points out of 20.

Scores: D Street, D Cornish, T Booker, D Cote lost 19-18; H Gear, A Stiles, D Page, J Piggott won 58-6; S Hayter, A Carter, G Ball, R Macer won 27-11; G Arnold, B Varney, D Meakins, R Wyatt won 27-18.

Twenty teams from Hampshire and West Sussex gathered together for the annual Aldingbourne open fours. The weather was superb and all games were played in great spirit.

A team from Aldingbourne won first prize with a score of 25 followed by two teams with 23. On shot difference, second place went to Popes Mead, Crawley, and third place to Chichester.

Thanks went to Lynn Hathaway for running an excellent competition.

INDOOR SCENE

Arun held their opening summer-section match – a captain versus vice-captain battle – with the result a win for the captain’s team by 126-90.

It’s the first of many matches planned throughout the indoor summer season. Friendlies at home and away plus in-house competitions are on the calendar.

Scores: V Greenaway, G King, M Fair, M Richards won 22-17; D March, J Bumfrey, T Gibney, D Young won 20-10; M Wells, J Taffurelli, J Greenfield, B Gurden lost 20-15; P Easterbrook, E Jones, S Singleton, I Nelson won 32-12; J Sparrow, D Collyer, M Hunt, R Smith lost 21-15; P Gardner, J Gardner, E Cooke, A Anderson drew 16-16.

Arun BC’s summer section is growing in popularity and is open most days of the week. Would-be new members are more than welcome to pop in to see what is on offer.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!