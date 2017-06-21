Bowls: Open fours is ’Andy for the Caps

Southbourne Bowls Club held a very enjoyable invitation open fours tournament organised by Margaret Odell.

They were fortunate to have nice weather as 15 teams from Sussex and Hampshire entered, with each team playing five rinks of six ends. A ploughman’s lunch was prepared by Sue Young and Hannah Marum and thanks went to all who helped in running a successful day.

Len Mates, the club’s eldest bowler, who is over 90, presented the Shield and prizes to the winning teams.

Winners were Andy Caps – Dave Walter, Dave Fewell, Mark Soper and Antony Bull (skip); second were the Dream Team and third the Hartleys.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 4 Norfolk 1

On a windswept evening at Norfolk BC in Littlehampton, having won three of the five disciplines, Chichester progressed through in the National Top Club competition.

Scores: Two woods won by Stuart Meyer 16-7; Singles lost by Peter Whale 21-18; Pairs won by Kevin Ball and Brian Talmage (skip) 19-16; Triples won by Gerry Jackson, Gary Miller and Peter Green (skip) 14-11; Fours drawn by Ian Linfield, Les Etherington, Derek Leach and Mick Page (skip) 20-20 but win conceded by Norfolk without an extra end.

In the next round, Chichester will be playing away to Tarring Priory or Worthing Pavilion B.

Aldingbourne 75 Chichester B 68

Chichester B picked up four points in a close match away to Aldingbourne in a West Sussex League division-three match.

Aldingbourne were just doing enough to keep ahead throughout the game and Chichester lost out by seven shots.

Scores: A Daines, B, Money, T. Wiseman, M. Bayfield (skip) lost 15-14; A Stewart, R Anscombe, C Porter, M. Hannant (skip) won 23-17; S Wilson, J Dyke, L Etherington, P White (skip) lost 27-13; A Deller, L Shipp, P Merritt, C Wade (skip) won 18-16.

Chichester 72 Rogate 48

Chichester entertained Rogate in a mixed friendly and after 11 ends it was all square, but Chichester pulled away over the last seven ends to win by 24 shots.

Scores: F Downing, J White, P Merritt (skip) won 34-17; G Buckle, S Baverstock, M Lewis (skip) won 23-8; B Higham, V Pickering, K Burt (skip) lost 23-15.

Chichester 50 Lancing 30

Chichester ladies won on one rink and drew on the other in their C&M League game played at home against Lancing, giving them five of the six available points.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Mary Potter, Jean Hole & Sue Miles won 31-11; Debbie Hogg, Lynn Jones, Betty Spicer & Wendy Adams drew 19-19.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain BC suffered a resounding defeat when they went down 61-38, losing on all three rinks to a strong Southbourne team in their annual home friendly played in a good spirit.

Scores: Jim Joy, Derek Wyatt & Archie Coletta (skip) lost 17-10 to Irene Jennings, John Staker & Pete Garrard (s) ; Ken Ambrose, Peter Latchford & Iain Mayzes (s) lost 26-13 to Eileen Keane, Russ Godfrey & Mal Keane (s); Geoff Tipper, John Ballinger & Bob Hughes (s) lost 18-15 to Ted Badger, Jim Jennings & Margaret Odell (s).

Two days later at home to Fishbourne, 30 players on five rinks played 18 ends and bowled a total of 1,620 woods – and were separated by only one shot, Fishbourne winning 81-80.

Scores: Jackie Mayzes, Jim Joy & Peter Armsby (skip) lost 19-13; Peter Latchford, Sylvia Ballinger & Iain Mayzes (s) won 23-8; Jack Sutherland, Chris Lankshear, & Archie Coletta (s) won 19-14; Heather Sahraee, John Ballinger & Trevor Plaistow (s) lost 21-9; Ken Ambrose, Tony Dann & Jim Lankshear (s) lost 19-16.

This Saturday sees the annual Little Spain’s Captain’s Day.

WITTERINGS

WItterings 39 East Preston 35

A four-shot win boosted Witterings in the C&M League. They took six points and won the friendly.

Scores: Sheila Currell, Ros Hanbury, Maureen Mulligan,Carole Tuffin (s) won 20-17; Diane Leach, Judy Bangs, Barbara Newman,Anne May (s) won 19-18; (friendly): Sylvia Smethurst, Teresa Heathorn, Sue Dobson, Marina Aylward(s) won 22-17.

Witterings 76 Bognor B 68

An overall win for Witterings in this WS League match brought Witterings seven points.

Scores: Mark White, Brian Barnes, Ken Clark, John Langworthy (s) won 17-16: Alan Somerville, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) lost 18-15; Paul Chivers, John Heathorn, Brian Smethurst, Eric Shoyer (s) won 23-13; Mike King, Colin Carter, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) drew 21-21

Witterings 17 Pagham 53

Scores: Karen Slogrove, Jackie Clapton, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 30-11; Marion Corbett, Sue Dobson, Tony Nixon (s) lost 23-6.

Witterings 59 Emsworth 46

Scores (friendly): Kate Johnston, Julie Mulligan, Barbara Newman (s) won 25-18; Sylvia Smethurst, Sue Dobson, Maureen Mulligan (s)won 20-15; Teresa Heathorn, Jackie Clapton Carole Tuffin (s) won 14-13.

Witterings 65 Tarring Priory 108

In the WS League, Witterings took only two points to Tarring Priory’s eight.

Scores: Doug Holden, Ian Duncan, Brian Barnes, Ken Clark(s) lost 43-3; Alan Somerville, Tony Nixon, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) lost 24-18; Paul Chivers, Glyn Dobson, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 25-17; Mike King, Dave Gibbons, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 24-19.

CRABLANDS

In the C&M Trophies Ladies’ League, Crablands won two points from six in a 46-34 defeat on a cold, wet and windy afternoon at Bognor.

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Mollie Back, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles won 22-19; Carole Cornwell, Joan Adams, Melva Bateman and Sue Blyth lost 27-12; (friendly): Jo Green, Maggie Brand, Joan Taylor and Val Tyrrell lost 19-13.

Crablands men played Southbourne at home in the West Sussex League division one and took eight points to two with an 81-76 win – an excellent result. Crablands took eight points, Southbourne two.

Scores: Alan Bateman, Alan Blyth, John Cornwell and Les Jewiss beat Ted Badger, Eddie Neuts, Jim Spivey & Paul Butler (s) 24-19; Nigel Crump, Albert Humphreys, Tony Dade and Ian Ford beat Colin Bulbeck, Daniel Hibberd, Dave Alner & Mark Soper (s) 20-19; Jim Tyrrell, Rod Shambrook, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey beat Richard Galloway, Dave Young, Jim Jennings & Andy Smith (s) 24-21; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Jim Saunders and Mark Heasman lost 17-13 to Pete Jasinski, Pete Garrard, Dave Fewell & Robin Armstrong (s).

Away to Storrington in the BM League, both league teams and the friendly team lost, the overall score being 51-24.

Scores: Elaine Sadler, Rod Shambrook and Cynthia Ruler lost 30-15; Jim Tyrrell, Frank Carrie and Joan Adams lost 21-9; (friendly): Maggie Brand, Val Tyrrell and Mark Heasman lost 18-10.

Six teams travelled to Windsor in a first for Crablands to play against the Queen’s Household Bowls Club and won on five rinks and 124-120 overall on a lovely day when they were made very welcome and treated to a great afternoon in beautiful surroundings.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Albert Humphreys, Alan Bateman and Mollie Back won 26-13; Lew Lewendon, Grace Humphreys, Rod Shambrook and Carol Bowles won 24-18; Val Tyrrell, Richard Green, Melva Bateman and Tony Dade won 26-24; Elaine Sadler, Jim Tyrrell, Jim Saunders and Richard Humphrey won 19-17; Chris Lewendon, Jo Green, Derek Adams and Ian Ford won 17-16; Paul Holland, Frank Carrie, Joan Adams and Dave Bowles lost 32-12.

BOGNOR

Bognor A won their first division-one match at Tarring Priory 82-78, scoring eight points.

Scores: D Jackson, N Waddock, D Ford, R Gardner lost 24-16; M Conolly, J Christensen, K Taylor, S Soames won 25-22; T Arnold, P Lichfield, A Richardson, T Moore won 19-18; K Hellyer, G Stevens, J Whitfield, T Sayers won 22-14.

Bognor B beat Storrington 87-79 and took six points.

Scores: G Cook, N Burchfell, J Blacow, A Hall lost 21-15; R Bobbett, P Phillips, K Graham, T Gaskin won 23-22; B Stabler, G Kendall, N Hatfield, L Hall won 27-13; R Philpott, P Hasler, B Hay, T Rexstrew lost 23-22.

The annual friendly against Croydon was lost 122-105, but a friendly against Godalming was won 125-105.

Bognor B played Witterings at home but lost 76-68, scoring three points.

Bognor A played Worthing Pavilion but lost 89-72, taking two points. The only winning rink was that of K Hellyer D Parker J Whitfield T Sayers, who won 23-18.

Bognor ladies played their first C&M League division-one game against Maltravers, winning 52-26 and scoring six points.

Scores: J Taylor, B Charlesworth, B Reardon, M Phillips won 21-16; L Carthew, J Whitfield, P Jones, A Parry won 31-10.

In a ladies’ match at Crablands, Bognor won 46-34, scoring four points.

PAGHAM

Two Pagham rinks lost 56-42 in the ladies’ league to Chichester, taking a single point.

Scores: J Wells, J Cowley, E Shine, C Mayoss lost 30-18; A Burrell, E Terry, S Stocker, G Conley drew 24-24.

Four men’s league rinks got the better of Maltravers 72-66, taking six points for Pagham.

Scores: R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 19-17; T Wells, J Cox, G Cuts, R Dear lost 16-15; T Plows, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 26-15; C Stone, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack lost 18-12.

Four league rinks of Pagham men took on Tarring Priory B and won 114-52, collecting ten points.

Scores: D Westvott, K Robini, M Adams, T Tack won 33-13; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 23-16; T Plows, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 24-8; T Wells, T Hayes, R Dear, G Cutts won 34-15.

Four Pagham men’s rinks beat Arundel 77-74 in the first round of the PC Cup.

Scores: B Sales, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss won 21-16; R Pearson, B Smith, K Robini, M English won 21-16; T Wells, B Mumford, J Fox, R Dear won 22-19; T Plows, J Cowley, M Adams, G Cutts lost 23-13.

MIDDLETON

Playing in the West Sussex Bowls Men’s League, Middleton lost away to Norfolk but won at home to Aldingbourne, accumulating a much welcome nine points in the process.

The highlight of Middleton’s week was one of their teams, skippered by Andrew Nurse and playing against Aldingbourne, scoring an incredible 60 points.

Norfolk 89 Middleton 69

Scores: Chopsy Chapman, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson lost 23-16; Barry Denny, Reg Eccles, Roy Kempson, Gary Steventon drew 19-19; Terry Bridge, David Wilkins, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse lost 25-14; John Maher, Ken Baker, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin lost 22-20.

Middleton 1pt Norfolk 9pts.

Middleton 119 Aldingbourne 50

Scores: John Hall, Ken Baker, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin won 21-10; John Ludley, Bernard Booker, Peter Lush, John Graham won 19-14; Barry Denny, John Green, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 60-5; Chopsy Chapman, Reg Eccles, Terry Bridge, Gary Steventon lost 21-19.

Middleton 8pts Aldingbourne 2pts

Playing away from home in the Brooks Motors mixed teams league, Middleton came away the victors.

Fishbourne 25 Middleton 34

Scores: Rosemary Gregory, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse drew 15-15; Pat Eccles, Roy Kempson, John Graham won 19-10. Middleton 5pts Fishbourne 1pt.

Middleton v Norfolk

Scores (friendly): Judy Ludley, Sandra Shere, Val Maher lost 20-16; Lee Davidson, Maureen Bravington, Pat Eccles won 22-21.

Middleton v Little Spain

Scores (friendly): Sonia Denny, Jane Nurse, Ian Hart won 25-11; Peter Hall, Linda Hills, Pat Eccles lost 21-9; John Ludley, Pam Leach, Reg Eccles lost 16-10; Sandra Shere, Laurie Oldridge, Terry Bridge won 16-15; Trish Landridge, Barry Denny, Andrew Nurse won 18-13.

MIDHURST

In the Three Counties League division one, Midhurst A took all five points when Cranleigh were unable to put out a team and conceded.

Midhurst B 52 Ewhurst 56

In a close match, Midhurst were in front until the 16th end, but one rink dropped a four and another a two on their last ends, meaning Midhurst B lost overall by four shots.

Scores: Sue Ralph, Roy Ralph and Phil Wells lost 21-16; Alan Ricketts, Howard Seymour & Phil Kingswell won 20-17; Stella Tait, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle lost 18-16. Midhurst 1pt Ewhurst 3pts.

Midhurst 77 Goring Manor 57

In a friendly, Midhurst won overall by 20 shots.

Scores: Stella Tait, Bob Butterfield & Anne Chuter won 18-16; Dot Berry, Roy Ralph & Malcolm Hutchings won 18-14; Mike Smith, Delphine Clark & Terry Berry lost 17-15; Sue Ralph, Colin Downham & Phil Wells won 26-10.

