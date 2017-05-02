Boxer Mason makes light work of opponents

Bognor boxer Charley Mason picked up a winner’s medal from his contest with Martin McDonagh of the Golden Ring Boxing Club in Southampton.

The contest took place at Portsmouth High School on the GYM01 club’s home show.

The unanimous points decision was a formality.

Mason, 16, took the first round convincingly making McDonagh miss to land clean two and three-punch counters to head and body.

Round two saw both lads working harder, but Mason opened the gap even further, leading off himself this time and taking more control. The third and final round saw Mason continuing to make McDonagh miss, and while now landing some powerful body shots McDonagh was unable to find an answer.

All judges scored in unanimous favor of Mason and as he left the ring, one judge passed comment on his clean and clever boxing skill.

The victory came a short while after Mason scored another unanimous win, beating Torbay BC’s Alex Lowey at a show at Winton in Bournemouth.

Felpham Community College student Mason was up against a taller opponent who’d had more contests but he pressed forward and Lowey ended round one with a nosebleed from Mason’s sharp right jabs.

In the second, Mason picked his opponent off with heavy punches and in the last Lowey was under pressure and ended with a cut above his eye from a right hook.

Another Bognor BC member in recent action is 16-year-old Gytus Andriunavicius, who won a unanimous decision against Hastings boxer J Cronin at Brighton and Hove Gym.

Andriunavicius kept the contest at long range for all three rounds against a strong, forward-fighting opponent who tried to come in close and work to the body. Andriunavicius outboxed him with straight left jabs and right crosses to impress the judges.

