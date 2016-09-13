Callum leads Arun’s medal charge

The Uckfield floor and vault invitational competition was one to savour for Arun Gymnastics Club.

Fourteen gymnasts from the Arun Leisure Centre-based club competed in novice, intermediate and advanced categories, with groups split by age and training hours.

The coaches were pleased to have picked up three medals and encouraged by some excellent performances.

The best performance of the day was by Callum Beaven, who won gold in the novice (2hr) boys 2003-05 category, producing an excellent floor routine that saw him placed first and a great vault that placed him second.

The only other boy competing for Arun was Neo Dugan, who picked up bronze in the novice (2hr) boys 2007-08 category with a second place on vault and a fifth on floor.

The Arun girls produced a bronze medal, awarded to Emilia Grochala in the advanced (8hr) girls 2005-06 category. She was placed first on floor with a superb score of 9.1 out of ten and fifth on vault, putting her third overall.

In the same category Millie Watkins put in a very strong vault that placed her first and she finished fourth overall, while Olivia Baggot finished overall fifth.

The other Arun gymnasts finishing in the top six of their categories were: Brooklyn Santer-Smith (4th) and Eva Rennie (5th) in the advanced (8hr) 2002-04; Jessica Robinson (5th, advanced (5hr) 2002-04), Anastasia Sabaydash-Janeiro (5th) and Lia-Mai Greenwell (6th, Aadvanced (5hr) 2005-06) and Cerys Dickinson (6th, intermediate (4hr) 2005).

