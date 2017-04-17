Captains, secretaries and ladies take turn on Bognor oche

Knockout competitions for Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League captains and secretaries and ladies made for a great night of arrows at Newtown Social Club.

The Captains and Secretaries contest saw 11 teams taking part, with only one team not involved.

The first semi-final saw Nick Hales and James Bartley (The Monters) beat Les Totham and Sam Burgess (Wheatsheaf) in sudden death.

The second saw Lee Chapman and Phil Hayers (Neptune) lose Karl Wingate and Ian Hackett (Newtown Raiders).

The final first saw Wingate and Hales in the captains game. Hales took the first leg with a 21-dart leg. Wingate started okay in the second leg but Hales won the game.

The secretaries game saw Bartley and Hackett go head to head. The first out-shot came from Hackett. In the second leg Hackett hit double top in one dart, taking the match to the sudden death pairs game.

At the end of the leg both teams started missing doubles, but eventually the double was hit by Hackett, making Wingate and Hackett from the Newtown Raiders the captains and secretaries champions.

Wingate and Hackett took the lead, but a ton from Hales pulled the lead back. At the end of the leg both teams started missing doubles, but eventually the double was hit by Hackett, making Wingate and Hackett from the Newtown Raiders the captains and secretaries champions.

The ladies knockout featured nine players.

The first semi-final saw Karen Wilson (Newtown Raiders) bow out to Hayley Gatford (Hunston Club).

The second saw Emma Bist (POW ‘A’) take on Trish Kidd (Cabin Cruisers). Eventually Kidd had the luck, taking the the spot in the final.

In the final Kidd went first after winning the bull. Both hit their double to start, but Gatford hit two tons on the trot before allowing Kidd to catch up with her own ton.

With 67 left, Kidd stepped up and after the first two darts had 50 left. Gatford had 80 left, so Kidd only had one chance with her last dart, and she made it count, hitting the bullseye and taking the first leg.

Gatford got off the mark first in the second leg, but Kidd overtook with a 140, followed by a ton then another ton to leave 51. Gatford had nothing and was struggling, but it still took Kidd another eight darts to hit the double, taking the win and retaining the ladies’ champion title.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!