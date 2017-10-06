Centurions get better of Bognor... Chichester ladies are flying

Ladies take the limelight in this week’s hockey round-up, with victories for Centurions and Chichester’s first and second teams. Look out for a mention of a couple of Chichester’s younger teams too.

Bognor Town Ladies 0 Centurions 1

Bognor welcomed neighbours Centurions in their second league match of the season.

Bognor started strongly, bringing Lorrie Baxter into play. Teresa Cooper took the direct route and forced Centrurions back.

Karen Harmer worked tirelessly and was unlucky not to capitalise on any through-balls. Centurions brought Jackie Okonta, Jade Colwell, Helen Arnold and Kim Clarke into play.

Centurions created work for captain Debbie Cox to cover, smother and sweep up the threat. Kim Clarke took a heavy knock on the ankle in the first half and was forced off. Heather Wadey slotted into the defensive unit.

The second half saw Bognor press forward with Sara Coulson on the left and Nadia Muncey on the right, but Bognor couldn’t score.

Centurions’ keeper did well to keep out Bognor. The Chi team distributed the ball well.

Nadia Muncey and Teresa Cooper worked hard chasing back and tackling. Midway through the half, a strong Centurions shot from the left found its way through to put the Chi side one up.

Bognor fought back but despite a series of short corners were still unable to capitalise. Lorrie Baxter forged through the middle but was foiled on numerous occasions, as was Sara Coulson.

Bognor: Sian, Nadia Muncey, Jackie Okonta, Karen Harmer, Debbie Cox, Teresa Cooper, Kim Clarke, Jade Colwell, Helen Arnold, Sara Coulson, Lorraine Baxter. Subs: Heather Wadey, Lilly Morris.

Hailsham Ladies 0 Chichester Ladies 8

Chichester followed up their 16-0 win in their league opener with another rout – this time at Hailsham.

They were missing a few key players through illness but had some strong new faces in the team.

Olivia Frances and Cita Haines worked their magic in the middle of the park, supported by Lottie Greenlees on the right and Demelza Peake on the left.

With Greenlees’ speed and Peake in fighting form, the forwards just needed that one final shot in the D and Chichester were off the mark when Verena Sambel slotted into the bottom corner after taking it around the keeper.

Katie Rose gained Chi another short corner in the D and Patti Hyla created the dummy with Sambel to score another. Jess Gleeson kept the short corners coming and Greenlees tucked one away off Haines’ drag flick.

Sally Bradley created space from the back with a long ball to Sambel who scored again.

Chichester went into half-time 4-0 up and with a positive team talk from new captain Meg Goring, more goals were wanted.

Goring, Bradley and Emily Lerwill made it easier for Chi to make their runs up front. Rose and Sambel created another 1-2 for a goal and a Haines strike soon followed.

Chi keeper Claire Goodger-Greenway had a few scares but it finished 8-0.

The Chi ladies host Lewes seconds at Chichester College on Saturday (midday start) – it’s first versus second in the table and all support is welcome.

Chichester: Goring, Bradley, Lerwill, Goodger-Greenway, Haines, Frances, Greenlees, Peake, Hyla, Gleeson, Rose, Sambel.

Chichester Ladies 2nds 1 Lewes 3s 0

Chichester won their first game of the season at home to Lewes.

This is always a tough fixture but Chi had the firepower and strength that should have made this an easier win – but goals did not flow.

Chichester dominated much of the game with Vicky Oliver-Catt in command at the heart of the defence. Great marking and calmness gave Chi the edge.

There was some slick passing and hard work by Amy Chaplin and on her return after having a baby Lindsay Hauxwell ran determinedly for every ball.

It was hard work from Sarah Jessop and Rachel Trent that led to Chaplin scoring Chichester’s goal after 20 minutes.

The chances came frequently but weren’t put away. The forward line kept battling while Lewes challenged the defence from time to time and when they did breach the defensive line, Claire Young in goal was there to stop the attack.

Chichester should have won by more but a win’s a win and they take the three points.

Chichester: Young, Parrott, Baxter, Austin, Jessop, Trent, Hurd, Binning, Chaplin, Greenway, Oliver-Catt, Trueman, Hauxwell.

Chichester Canons 2 Brighton and Hove 4

Canons faced Brighton and Hove Starlings and played well, scoring twice with superb goals from Cath Carter and Charlie Howell.

Brighton won 4-2, but Canons have lots of new players finding their feet and are starting to gel as a team.

Howell, who was captain, was player of the match.

* Chichester’s under-14s played an excellent game against Winchester. Jade Collins was fabulous in goal, making some brave saves. There was some good passing from the midfield players and some excellent defending.

The forwards made numerous attacks on Winchester’s defence but Winchester nabbed the win.