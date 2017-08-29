Challenging winds give Dell Quay regatta a boost

The Dell Quay Sailing Club 2017 Regatta took place in a challenging, gusty and variable wind with bright sunshine.

A total of 35 boats entered, including five from visiting clubs. The regatta was also visited by 28 keelboats from Itchenor Sailing Club who ended their own set of regatta races at Dell Quay.

The Spirit of Dell Quay Trophy was awarded to Bridget Peachey and Helen Penfold.

In the slow-handicap race Dell Quay regular Sue Manning (Laser 4.7), demonstrating her usual excellent form, took first place with fellow DQSC regulars Simon and Linda Bell (Miracle) second.

Junior sailors Sam Patterson and Edward Jones (Itchenor SC) put up a strong performance in their RS Feva XL to take third and see off many of the more experienced adults.

The medium-handicap race was dominated by the more youthful single-handers, with Dell Quay’s up-and-coming young sailor Tom Bettle (Laser Radial) taking first place closely followed by James Pound (DQSC) in his Laser.

Martin and Sarah Greenhalgh (DQSC), showing that age and experience also has its place, came in third with their Wayfarer.

Three visiting boats took the prizes in the fast handicap fleet. Last year’s winners, in the RS400 of Simon and Sarah Townsend (Emsworth SC), overcame a disastrous start to take the lead by the second mark and stayed in front for the three laps.

The Phantom of Steve Popple (Shoreham SC) held second, with close racing between the Buzz of John Radford and Nick Dyke (Langstone SC) and the RS400 of Rob Corfield and Chris Campbell (DQSC) for third – until the Buzz capsized to allow Corfield and Campbell to get away.

After adjusting for handicap Popple took first place with the Townsends second and Radford and Dyke third.

For the Solo race Martin Jones (DQSC) and Simon Verral (DQSC) had a cracking lead at the first mark. Jones and Verral maintained their position until Verral capsized at Westlands mark, enabling Ian Barnett (CYC) and three others to pass him.

On the second lap Barnett passed Jones and managed a commanding lead, sailing an excellent race. It wasn’t until the third lap, on the run back to the finish line that Jones’ second place was lost to Roger Puttock (DQSC), and after sailing an excellent race the final top places went to Barnet in first, Puttock second and Jones third.

After an excellent regatta tea race officer Chris West announced the winners and commodore Sue Nash awarded prizes.

The Spirit of Dell Quay Trophy was awarded to Bridget Peachey for her first race in her Lymington Scow and Helen Penfold for showing determination and resilience over the years.

ANDREW HORNE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!