Charley and Gytis pack a punch for Bognor

Bognor’s Charley Mason boxed a Golden Ring opponent from Southampton, Caine Chapman, on his home show.

It was a fine performance from Mason, who was in full control throughout the bout. Chapman is a strong opponent, however Mason turned out to be the better and stronger boxer.

Bognor also fielded Gytis Andriunavicius, who boxed incredibly well against Sam Bore from the Brighton and Hove BC.

Mason was awarded yet another victory, once again proudly representing Bognor Amateur Boxing Club.

A week later, Mason had possibly his hardest test to date at the Bexhill Boxing Club show. He boxed Callum Knight of the Phoenix Boxing Club from Eastbourne.

Knight came from a Thai boxing background andsince deciding to make the switch to boxing he has gained a national title with an undefeated record.

In the first round Mason boxed fantastically countering and moving, making Knight punch thin air. The second round was much the same with Knight having some minor success. The third round saw Knight come out of his corner looking to stop Mason and save the bout.

This was a super-close round but the judges awarded the win to Mason and awarded him the fight of the night trophy.

Mason may fight one more time this season before having a well-earned rest ahead of next season.

Andriunavicius boxed to instruction, following the plan faultlessly taking the fight to the opponent from the bell. The Bognor camp felt he haddone enough but Bore took the verdict, albeit by a close split decision. A rematch will be sought.

