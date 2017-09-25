Chichesrer triathletes have good news to relay

Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club travelled to Horsham for the Southwater relays.

It was an exciting end-of-season competition where teams of three all completed a triathlon consisting of an 400m open-water swim, 18.5km bike race and 3.8km run in relay format.

CWTC had a good representation of ten teams and were hopeful of some good performances and they didn’t disappoint.

A very well-organised meet hosted by Horsham Amphibians Triathlon Club saw 113 teams from across the South represented.

Notable performances from the youngest team consisting of Sam Pink, Harry Pink and Luke Campbell managed to finish in a very respectable 12th place and the ladies’ team of Lizzie Gerard, Anne Sydenham and Kerry Dutton who managed to finish third in the open ladies’ category.

CWTC results: Team McTri - 72nd, Megan McCulloch, Adam McCulloch, Nicky McCulloch; Team 1 - 15th, Neil Bradfield, Martin Hill, Richard Johnson; Team 2 - 93rd place, Trycha Darling, Joan Furness, Alice Darling; Team 3 - 103rd place, Andy George, Tali Rowland, Lucy Scott; Team 4 - 42nd place, Lizzie Gerard, Kerry Dutton, Anne Sydenham; Team 5 - 56th place, Steve O’Grady, Guy Reed, Darren Nice; Team 6 - 25th place, Jimmy Cairns, Adrian Karn, Lee Sydenham; Team 7 - 19th place, Stuart Wilson, John Bullard, Mike Cooper;

Team 8 - 12th place, Sam Pink, Harry Pink, Luke Campbell; Team 9 39th Place, Mary Campbell, Linda Roberts, Trudi Cunningham.