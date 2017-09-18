Chichester ace among county tennis qualifiers

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted two Sussex tennis championships pre-qualifying events.

These grade-three tournaments were the last in a series of LTA junior events held at the club over the summer.

It was extremely encouraging to see one of our own players performing exceptionally well to win his place in the main draw of the county championships. Peter Cook

The two tournaments staged were the 12-and-under boys’ and the mini-green boys’ age groups.

Matches were played using best of two short sets (first to four games) with a tie-break at four games all. If sets were even at the conclusion of the second set, a match tie-break (first to ten points) was played.

In the green ball event, there were two qualifiers – Alexander Renney of Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, who won both of his matches, and Joshua Wheeler (Angmering).

The 12-and-under qualifiers were Zac Rowland (Angmering), who won all three of his matches, and Joe Mclarnon (Harbour Way).

Speaking about Renney, tournament referee and club coach Peter Cook said: “It was extremely encouraging to see one of our own players performing exceptionally well to win his place in the main draw of the county championships.”

