Chichester athletes shine at Crystal Palace

For two Chichester Runners & AC young athletes, experience was the key factor when they made their debuts competing in the South of England AA Championships at Crystal Palace – while a third city athlete won a bronze.

Fleur Hollyer (under-15) displayed not just her consistency this season with her times over the 100m, when she stopped the clock at 13.88sec, but also her ever-improving technical sprinting form.

She also recorded a very pleasing new personal-best 4.10m in the qualifying pool of the long jump.

Sophie Dudman (under-13) looked technically great over the 70m hurdles and was perhaps a little unlucky to miss out on a medal when she finished fourth.

With third and fourth positions both being given the same time of 12.29sec, it meant the photo finish had to be read to the thousandth of a second – with Dudman just edged out.

She also made her debut in the 200m, recording a promising 30.44sec.

Chichester under-17 Leo Stallard had a fine run in the 1,500ms steeplechase to record a time of 4.42, a new personal best and good enough to win bronze and lift the Chichester athlete into the UK top 30.

DAVID CHURCHER

