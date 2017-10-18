Chichester Half Marathon raises record £33,000

A record amount was raised at the Children on the Edge Chichester Half Marathon.

Ben Wilkes, UK Director at Chichester-based Children on the Edge said: “This years’ race raised a record £33,294, which will make a huge difference to our work with vulnerable children.

“We are grateful to all our runners, sponsors and supporters who make the event possible and we continue to be blown away by the support we receive from the local community.

“It’s great to see the event growing year on year and look forward to next years’ race on Sunday October 7, 2018.”

The Sunday, October 8 run marked the sixth annual Chichester Half Marathon, which raises thousands to support the charity’s work with vulnerable children around the world.

The charity’s ‘run for refugees team raised £7,096 for its work.

Organised in conjunction with Everyone Active, the event is supported by Montezuma’s Chocolates and Store Property.

