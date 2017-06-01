Chichester’s squash champions are crowned

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club’s squash championships have been concluded.

Under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 tournaments and the senior men’s and ladies’ events were all played.

In the under-15s, in-form Ethan Randell, seeded No2, defeated favourite Max Burley in three tight games. The under-15 plate followed and Sam Spooner had too much power for Katalin Johns and came through 3-0.

The girls’ under-11s’ final saw Milly Orr win a five-game match to defeat Amelie McGurk.

The under-13 main final saw eight-year-old George Haig overcome Katalin Johns after dropping the first game, rallying well to win the next three.

Sam Winterhalder, winner of under-13 and under-15 events in previous years, played Ethan Randell for the under-17 title. Winterhalder’s experience shone through as he claimed his third junior title.

The senior ladies took the court next as Hannah Wright-Davies face Zoë Shardlow. These two have played many club finals together with Wright-Davies coming out on top. Shardlow showed some great racket skills and is clearly a talent but Wright-Davies won in three games to win her 13th club championship title.

The men’s final was the best final witnessed by many in the past ten years. Louie Martin, 15, played fantastic attacking squash to take a 2-0 lead over the national over-50 champion Steve McLoughlin.

Martin faltered at the start of the third and the momentum shifted. Once McLoughlin got a foot in the door he rallied well to take the next two games to force a fifth-game decider.

McLoughlin was always ahead but Martin continued chipping away. Martin saved five match points before McLoughlin won through 9-7 to take his fourth club championship title.

