Chichester students claim sporting bragging rights in Winchester battle

A number of sports teams from the University of Winchester competed at the Bishop Otter Campus in Chichester in an inaugural varsity contest between the two universities.

Chichester’s women’s hockey seconds went behind against Winchester firsts in the early stages of the day’s opener but got back into the game and beat their Hampshire rivals 5-1. The men’s hockey seconds also put five past Winchester’s first team in a 5-3 win.

We are really proud of what we’ve achieved this year in sport at the University of Chichester. Adam Sewell

Winchester brought an experienced American football side, only to go down 12-6 in a flag contest.

In volleyball the home side’s women beat their opponents 3-2 while the Winchester men were shut out 3-0 by Chichester seconds. The lone basketball match ended in a 68-42 win for Chichester’s women.

There were other home wins in both netball matches, the Chichester seconds and thirds victorious 44-24 and 41-33 respectively, and in women’s football where the seconds triumphed 2-1 against Winchester firsts.

Chichester men’s and women’s tennis teams lost 8-4 and 10-2 respectively and Winchester men’s football seconds beat Chichester men’s football fifths 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless encounter in normal time.

Adam Sewell, the sports co-ordinator, said: “The varsity was a great way to end our 2016-17 season. Chichester beat Winchester 9-3 overall. We are really proud of what we’ve achieved this year in sport at the University of Chichester.

“We’ve had teams win British Universities and Colleges nationals and other athletes compete at nationals in a range of sports.

“Some of our teams have won south-eastern leagues and others conference cups. We look forward to celebrating all these achievements at our sports awards later in the month.”

