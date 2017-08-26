City-centre cycling set to be spectacular

Up to 100 men and 45 women, all experienced bike racers, will take part in three new races around a 1k circuit in Chichester city centre this evening (Sat Aug 26).

Then tomorrow, racing moves to the Goodwood motor circuit with two races in the morning followed at 12.30pm with an open track session for everyone.

Local cycling cub Southdown Velo CC have teamed up with Horsham-based Ringway and other local sponsors to bring this exciting sport, known as criterium racing, to Chichester.

While similar events have been held in Southsea, Guildford and Winchester for many years this is the first time some of the best road racers in the south will have competed around the city centre.

Three races each start and finish by the Assembly Rooms in North Street with competitors racing up to The Cross, turning left along East Street and Eastgate before left again along the full length of East walls. They turn left again along Priory Road past the Park Tavern into St Peter’s and a final sharp left turn back into North Street.

Each race will last for about an hour with up to 50 competitors in each.

The Hunters South Architects women’s race kicks off proceedings at 6pm followed by the City Cycles Classic men’s race at 7pm and the Ringway Chichester Elite Criterium at 8pm.

Highway bosses have issued a road closure order for the event covering the whole of Priory Road, St Peter’s, North Street from Guildhall Street to The Cross and East Street/Eastgate to its junction with Market Street.

The whole race circuit will be separated from pedestrians by barriers but leaving plenty of space for pedestrians to walk around and to cross at marked points.

