Coles, Robinson and Rowland are treble tops

The conclusion of the Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League season was a blind trebles knockout followed by the trophy presentation at the Newtown Social Club.

A total of 81 players took part and the early rounds included an exit for Emma Bist (The Station) despite her scoring the only 180 of the night.

Robinson had been left with 106, and with treble 20, single six and double top, the 106 out-shot clinched the leg and the match 2-0.

The first semi-final saw Joe Osman (BRSA Wanderers), Martin Grainger (Royal Oak) & Adam Hall (the Station) lose to Dave Bourne (Chi Snooker ‘C’), Ian Hackett (Squash Club) and Mark Walker (BRSA Wanderers).

In the second semi-final John Coles (Newtown ‘X’), Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker ‘C’) and Micky Rowland (POW ‘Z’) beat Derrick Longhurst (Squash Club), Pat O’Hara (Chi Snooker ‘A’) and Mary-Jane Todd (BRSA Ravens).

The final was compered by Sussex darts MC and Hunston Hares player Rick Cousins.

Robinson won the bullseye start and after a bad start his next two throws were tons. Rowland hit 96 to leave 40, and Coles hit the double top with his first dart for the first leg.

The second leg saw Rowland hit 123 and Coles hit 100. Walker hit back by scoring 140, while Bourne hit 55 to leave 123. But Robinson had been left with 106, and with treble 20, single six and double top, the 106 out-shot clinched the leg and the match 2-0.

Coles, Robinson and Rowland took the blind trebles title and took home a record £240 between them, while the runners-up scooped £120. Once again an excellent selection of trophies were supplied by C&M Trophies of Littlehampton for the presentation.

The Bognor Benevolent Darts League, who also run the summer league, gave three cheques of £500 to charity on the night. They were Breast Cancer Care, Chestnut Tree House and Canine Partners.

Another £500 will be donated to the Liver Intensive Therapy Unit at Kings College Hospital in London on behalf of the league.

Final league positions: Division 1 - Overall Winners - Pow ‘Z’; Overall Runners-Up - Chi Snooker ‘C’; Singles Winners - Pow ‘Z’; Singles Runners-Up - Chi Snooker ‘C’; Pairs Winners - Pow ‘Z’; Pairs Runners-Up - Squash Club; Trebles Winners - Chi Snooker ‘C’; Trebles Runners-Up - Pow ‘Z’. Division 2 - Overall Winners - Brsa Wanderers; Overall Runners-Up - Newtown ‘X’; Singles Winners - Brsa Wanderers; Singles Runners-Up - Newtown ‘X’; Pairs Winners - Brsa Wanderers; Pairs Runners-Up - Friary ‘D’; Trebles Winners - Brsa Wanderers: Trebles Runners-Up - Newtown ‘X’. Division 3 - Overall Winners - The Station; Overall Runners-Up - Pow Galleon; Singles Winners - The Station; Singles Runners-Up - Pow Galleon; Pairs Winners - Pow Galleon; Pairs Runners-Up - New Jacks; Trebles Winners - The Station; Trebles Runners-Up - New Jacks.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!