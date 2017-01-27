Cormorants make waves in London Olympic pool

Five swimmers from Chichester Cormorants headed to East London to race in the Olympic pool.

The Cormorants weren’t the only ones to see the attraction of racing in one of the swimming world’s most iconic venues. There were 212 swimmers in the girls’ 50m freestyle alone – every event promised to be fiercely contested.

In swimming, the ultimate measure of how well you have done is not winning medals, but going faster than you ever have before.

Although the meet attracted entries from across southern England, the Cormorants brought home some great results. The tally was five gold medals, three silver and two bronze.

The biggest winners were Adam Long and Seb Hadnett.

Long swam to gold in the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly. Hadnett took wins in the 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

The other three Cormorants also produced great performances.

Charlie Barnett, Joe Barnett, and Sam Hadnett all produced personal bests, and between them the swimmers achieved 12 PBs. They also scored seven qualifying times for the county championships, and four for regionals.

Cormorants are based at the Westgate Centre in Chichester and welcome new members from eight to 80.

