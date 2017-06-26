Darts legend Mardle heading for... golf club

Cowdray Park Golf Club welcomes PDC professional and Sky Sports commentator Wayne ‘Hawaii 501’ Mardle to the club on Saturday (July 1) for an event with a difference.

In homage to the darts professional from Essex visiting, golf club Captain Mark Jasper is holding a Hawaiian Scramble. Teams of four can enter with the handicap allowance being raised to 20 per cent of the combined. Jasper is also putting a prize up for the best Hawaiian shirt.

Following the golf will be an evening of darts with Mardle. MCing the night is Chris Skinner from 180 Management.

Mardle is known as the king of the exhibition circuit with many trick shots such as hitting doubles from a chair and his signature shot of blowing the dart in a double.

There are a few team spots available, so if you’ve not entered and would like to register a team, please contact Cowdray Park GC on 01730 813599.

