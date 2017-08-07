Falcons bounce back for softball success

Chichester Falcons Softball Club recovered quickly from a midweek defeat to Itchen Knicks to sweep aside Hursley Hurricanes.

Three junior girls from the Falcons’ fastpitch youth team joined the squad to travel to Southampton for a second-division clash in cloudy conditions.

The Falcons got ahead early thanks to singles from David Morris and James Mortimore, proceeded to shut out Hursley with three can-of-corn outfield catches, and stayed ahead.

The third innings brought a monstrous 12 runs to effectively put the game to bed at a very early stage. Juniors Bronte Harvey, Freya Peake and Jenny Horton all reached base as Mortimore again stuck the knife in with a home run to take the score to 15-6.

In the field, the Falcons held well as Emma Brown was untroubled in right field, Mortimore and Morris were kept busy catching deep flyballs in centre field but Ben Sawkins picked out the play of the game with a spectacular dive to his left to snatch a fierce line drive in the fifth.

Jason Mercer pitched steadily through the final innings as Lucy Morris and Cary Chen continued to pound the Hurricanes defence, but the Falcons left the best until last as Peake reached up to grab a would-be homer from the Hurricanes for the penultimate out, taking Chichester to a 30-15 victory.

Anyone who wants to try softball and join the Falcons can email chichesterfalcons@gmail.com or visit www.chichesterfalcons.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!