Familiar names take Bognor’s latest darts titles

The Bognor Friday Night Summer League divisional pairs knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club and had an excellent turnout of 82 players.

Division one’s first semi-final saw Mark Sheppard (Hunston Hares) and Andy Cooper (Squash Club) go out to Lee Franklin and Dave Owens (POW ‘Z’) – before an all-Squash Club semi ended in Buster Barton and Derrick Longhurst bowing out to Graeme Dutton and Richard Ragless.

In the final, Ragless hit the double for the first leg but then fail to finish off the second to take the title, Owens clinching the leg instead.

The decider was wrapped by 26 from Franklin, giving him and Owens the division-one title.

In division two, Esme Davis and Michael Hoare (Richmond ‘B’) lost to Gary Blackwood (BRSA Wanderers) and Gary Bryant (Claremont Wanderers) in the first semi and Dave Stone and Joe Osman (BRSA Wanderers) went out to Dave Wingate and George Claridge (Friary ‘D’) in the second.

Their final started with Wingate hitting double top to take the first leg, before Blackwood hit the finish for the second.

Wingate hit the first ton of the third leg, but Bryant hit two of his own and Blackwood ended it with a double for the division-two title.

In division three, the first semi-final saw Emma Bist and Paula Duckett (The Station) beat Dave Coupland and Martin Grainger (Royal Oak).

The second semi-final saw Ashley Clements (New Jacks) and Stuart Gray (POW Galleon) dip out to Alex Richardson and Adam Hall (The Station).

The division-three final saw Hall hit the double for the first leg. The second leg swung both ways but eventually Richardson took his chance to clinch it, giving him and Hall the title of division-three pairs champions.

