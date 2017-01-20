Festival of Speed 2017 theme announced at Goodwood

What do you do with motor cars so fast, so powerful, the rules needed to change to rein them in?

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed 2017 will be themed ‘Peaks of Performance - Motorsport’s Game-Changers’, it was announced today.

A showcase of montrous unlimited sportscars, 1930s 750kg Grand Prix cars and turbo-powered F1 brutes are in the line up for this year’s event, alongside Group B rally monsters.

Alongside the main theme, a wide array of cars and motorcycles from a huge range of disciplines are also on the list of features for the motoring show.

Tickets for the popular festival from June 29 to July 3 are available at www.goodwood.com and the Goodwood Ticket Office at 01243 755055.

