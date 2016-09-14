Fittleworth Flyers aim to build on Rio Olympics interest

A few new runners – inspired by GB’s Olympic effort – joined Fittleworth Flyers for a Saturday morning run.

The event was registered with Joininuk.com and saw them gather at the bottom of Kithurst Hill near Storrington to discuss what distances they would like to run.

It was a lovely race and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. We had a lot of positive comments. Liz Cooper

Groups went their different ways with regular Fittleworth Flyers in each group to assist anyone new to running. The 8.5-mile group led a lovely run over the Downs taking in views of the Arun Valley, Burpham and Arundel Castle.

All groups met back at the car park for refreshments. Fittleworth Flyers meet every week on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Visit fittleworthflyers.org.uk for more.

Meanwhile, Fittleworth Flyers held their annual five-mile race on Sunday on a day perfect for running.

The race featured 370 senior runners and 51 juniors – both record numbers.

The race was won yet again by Chichester Runners ace James Baker, in a time of 30min 43sec. The last runner was home in just over an hour.

The Junior race, just under a mile for seven to 15s, was won in a very creditable 6min 7sec.

Runners came from all over West Sussex, and most were members of one of the 17 West Sussex Fun Run League clubs.

Afterwards, runners could refresh themselves with home-made cakes provided by Flyers members.

One of the race directors, Liz Cooper, said: “It was a lovely race and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. We had a lot of positive comments.”

Any profits will go to local Fittleworth charities.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!