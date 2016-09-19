Former Bognor school chief praises Wiggs over Paralympics gold

Emma Wiggs’ former boss at The Regis School in Bognor has heaped praise on her after she won a canoeing gold at the Paralympics in Brazil.

As reported after Wiggs struck gold last Thursday, she taught at The Regis School before taking part in the London Paralympics as part of the GB sitting volleyball team.

Students from The Regis School acted as gamesmakers at the London Games and many will have been cheering her on from afar as she took gold in the paracanoe K2 sprint event.

She entered the race as world champion and stormed through to an emphatic victory.

David Jones, who was principal at The Regis School when former University of Chichester student Wiggs was there, said: “Emma contracted a debilitating virus during her gap year in Australia. This led to severely damaged nerves in her legs and reliance on a wheelchair.

“Such was her determination that she continued her training to become a PE teacher – in this area she proved just as exceptional as she did as a professional athlete.

“Many current and former students at The Regis School have fond memories of her energy, positivity, determination and care during her time at the school.

“She was and remains a phenomenal role model to both young and old. Her gold medal was just reward for a level of commitment and engagement to a rigorous and sometimes brutal training programme which she has undertaken at Nottingham and Loughborough over the past two years.

“Those of us who know Emma are not surprised by her success but rather in awe of her achievements.”

Here is how we reported on Wiggs’ gold medal last week

