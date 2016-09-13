Freddie and Edward fly tennis flag for Chichester

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA ten-and-under boys’ singles tournament.

The grade-three singles tournament was a pre-qualifying event for the Sussex county championships at West Worthing.

The tournament was a perfect opportunity for lower-rated players to play more competitive mini green tennis, which meets the aims and objectives of Tennis Sussex.

This event was run using a round robin format of five players, guaranteeing each player four matches.

There were three qualifying places up for grabs, with Robin Davey of Middleton Sports Club succeeding in qualifying in third place.

Second-place qualifier was Edward Timberlake, with Freddie Whitby getting first place. Both receive their coaching and are playing members at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “I was honoured to be asked to referee this pre-qualifying event for the Sussex junior county closed championships this year.

