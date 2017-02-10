Frostbite race series reaching conclusion

Racers were greeted by fine weather conditions as Dell Quay Sailing Club’s penultimate Winter Frostbite races were staged last week.

Lawrence Kies led from the start with Rob Corfield and his regular crew, Chris Campbell, close behind.

The two lead boats did not quite have enough to overcome the top solo racers, though, with new member Mark Harper pushing series leader Bill Dawber.

Close racing around the first mark in race nine, resulted in over-enthusiastic Mike Shaw (solo) catching the stern of Fred Hilgers, which forced him to perform a penalty turn.

Series leader Dawber was the clear race winner, with Harper coming home second and Hilgers third.

In race ten, Shaw and Hilgers were once again neck-and-neck around the course. Hilgers then gained an advantage with Shaw forced off course as a careless yacht skipper failed to spot him.

Determined to claw ground back on Hilgers, Shaw managed to cross the line before his nearest rival - courtesy of a last-minute lift - to take third. Harper then managed to pip Dawber to first position to give him hope in the final races.

Following the penultimate round, it looks as though the solo racers have the series sewn up.

Dawber just needs a reasonable result from the final race weekend to ensure he wins the individual title.

Dawber could face some competition, though, with Hilgers and Simon Verrall level on points, while Carol Andrews is also close enough to be a threat.

The final two Winter Frostbite races in this series take place on Saturday, February, 25.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.