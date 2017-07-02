Fun and relaxed atmosphere at golf academy open day

More than 100 people attended the Golf At Goodwood Academy open day, with many taking up the complimentary coaching sessions.

A total of 65 people had lessons with the academy’s team of PGA professionals, including manager Chris McDonnell, who recently qualified for the GB&I team for the PGA Cup.

Mr McDonnell said: “The academy open day was the perfect opportunity for the whole family to come and try golf in a fun and relaxed environment.

“We offered activities for complete beginners and those who are learning from all across the West Sussex area.

“The Golf At Goodwood Academy is focused on increasing golf participation for children and women, while also making the game enjoyable for the whole family with innovative coaching sessions and events. The popular Junior Golf Camps and affordable Women’s Get Into Golf programme are making the academy the preferred choice for learning the game.”

Junior coaching sessions were enjoyed by children of all ages, who got to grips with the basics of swing technique and received advice on how to improve their accuracy with fun challenges and games.

Women’s Get Into Golf taster sessions showcased the programme specifically for females, which is designed to offer a social and relaxed way to learn the game, encouraging greater participation.

Also part of last Saturday’s open day was a nearest to the flag competition, face painting, goodie bags and the opportunity to try out the latest clubs.