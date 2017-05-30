Golf girls have it mastered at Bognor

The third Sussex Girls Masters took place at Bognor Regis Golf Club.

This year’s event had two new sponsors FABCO and Reynolds plus Dukes Motors (in their third year of support) and carried Sussex order of merit points.

This tournament had a very strong field including England South East and Sussex elite squad members challenging for the Pink “jacket” trophy.

The conditions proved tricky with a string north east wind, firm greens showing some early pace for the time of year. The handicap competition was keenly contested with Worthing’s Rebecca Losh shining on the day with a nett 66 plus a nearest pin on the fifth. The other nearest the pin was won by Anya Olsen also from Worthing and Bognor’s Katie Field received the nearest in two on the 16th hole. The main trophy is played off scratch with the winner taking away prizes, the trophy and the pink jumper embroidered with the Masters emblem.

With six holes to go on the back nine, anyone of five players were within two shots of each other. A final hole bogey for Chloe Burdon (Neville) gave her a 79 and sitting in the club house waiting right until the last group came in. Anna Wills from East Sussex National who birdied the last, came in one shot shy, thus leaving Chloe the winner. Bognor’s own Katie Field finished in third place.

The day ended with food, prize giving and Chloe thanking everyone in her speech, wishing everyone a safe journey and looking forward to returning and defending next year.