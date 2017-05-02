Golf ladies in fine form on the fairways

Chichester Golf Club’s ladies’ division-two team started their league matches in winning style.

They began their campaign by winning 5.5-1.5 at Littlehampton with a team comprising Kim Wells, Maria Connern, Erica Ellicott, Yvonne Dunckley, Fiona Walsh, Lynn Plowman and Terry Payne.

They then won 6-1 at home, making it a great start to the match season and the first time Chichester have been able to field a true division-two team for a while. The team comprised Kim Wells, MaryLou Litton, Maria Conner, Erica Ellicott, Lisa Jackson, Yvonne Dunckley, Fiona Walsh.

Meanwhile the division-three team continued their winning streak, winning 4-3 away to The Dyke. The team was made up Lynn Plowman, Nicky Eastland, Heddie Straw, Terry Payne, Rachel Hutchinson, Jackie Heard and Pauline Beale.

Other results - Spring Trophy, 1 Kathy Donohoe 37; 2 Fiona Walsh 36; 3 Rachel Hutchinson 36. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Lesley Downs 41; 2 MaryLou Litton 37; 3 Sang Porter 34.

BOGNOR

It was a damp start for Bognor ladies’ first competition of April, the Team Multiplier. But conditions improved as the event got under way. The two best Stableford scores on each hole, from a team of four, were multiplied together and then totalled over the 18 holes.

The eventual winners were Sue Sidebotham, Jackie Chamberlain, Linda Martin and Sue Meloy. Second were Wendy Johnson, Andrea Cooper, Jane Finch and Kay Dady. Third were Denice Duquemin, Louise Colvin, Davina Rumsby and Berit Smallcorn.

The high/low foursomes was held in good conditions. Played in twos, a low handicap and a high handicap, the pairs were drawn just before the competition started.

It was a shotgun start so everyone finished at much the same time. The winners were Sue Doughty and Cathy Kitt, second were Berit Smallcorn and Jackie Chamberlain, third Sue Sidebotham and Eileen Morris. Fourth were Sue Crossen and Maleta Moore.

Easter was a big weekend at Bognor with social events and a number of golf competitions. The Easter hamper raffle raised £150. Seniors’ captain Chris Hickling donated a number of prizes, while 26 children took part in the Easter egg hunt organised by members led by Wendy Johnson.

Sixty members took part in a mixed Canadian greensomes competition.

Results: 1 Chris Lovell & Sian Southerton 45pts; 2 Vic & Nicki Vincent 43 (cb); 3 Pete Stoneham & Sara Stoneham 43; 4 Norman Lee & Wendy Johnson 40. Nearest pin for 70s and over at the 5th, men - Chris Martin; ladies - Margaret Martin; NTP for under-70s, 10th - Men - Bruce Williams; Ladies - Wendy Johnson.

A total of 100 men played in the Easter medal. Scores were excellent on a fine day. Mick Garrigan won the competition with gross 76, nett 64. There was a three-way tie for second – coming second on countback with nett 66 was Spencer Chadwick, beating Nick Longlands and Rob Kissell on the back nine.

Bognor seniors had two club matches. The first was away to Selsey. Bognor were 2½-½ up after the first three pairs, but Selsey came back strongly and won the last three pairs to win 3½-2½.

Results: Chris Hickling & Mike Wadley won 5&3, Terry Kuhler & Mike Matthews halved, Steve King & Mike Wilson won 5&4, Bryan Madgwick & Andy Isitt lost 2&1, Richard Beresford & Frank Hodder lost 2&1, Hugh Diaper & Ken Catt lost 7&6.

For the long journey to Ifield, the weather was beautiful and Ifield’s course was in excellent condition. The match swung one way then the other and the outcome was a creditable draw.

Results: Richard Kaemena and Ken Catt won 2&1, Alan Fitzgerald and Andy Isitt lost 4&3, Simon Watts and Mick Matthews won 2up, Richard Perry and Robin Walker lost 3&2, Richard Beresford and John Woodhead lost 5&4 and Ian Bright and Cive Millett won 2&1.

GOODWOOD

Leading England amateurs including Goodwood’s Marco Penge will follow in the footsteps of Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose when they head to Spain this weekend to defend the Seve Ballesteros Trophy in a mixed international.

The match has always featured top players, with Garcia and Rose featuring in the 1997 teams. The roll of honour also includes Tommy Fleetwood, David Howell, Jose Maria Olazabal, Alvaro Quiros, Pablo Larrazabal and Ignacio Garrido.

The two-day match takes place at El Saler Golf Club, Valencia. The event started in 1985, is played biennially and became a mixed event in 2015, when England won at Burnham and Berrow, Somerset. It was the team’s 14th win, while Spain have won twice.

Penge, 18, has been runner-up in both the New South Wales amateur and the Spanish amateur championships this season. Last year he tied for the French amateur before being pipped in a play-off.

COWDRAY PARK

More than 40 ladies competed in the Half Century Vase. This is an 18-hole strokeplay competition for all players who are aged 50 and over. Extra shots are awarded to different age groups and deducted from the final score.

The winner of the vase for 2017 with an amazing nett score of 69 was Sandra Barber, closely followed by Helen Silver with 70.

