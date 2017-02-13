Goodwood becomes a base for talented youngsters

Golf At Goodwood have announced a partnership with Golfing4Life.

The newly launched non-profit organisation, G4L looks to help and develop young, talented golfers who have demonstrated great desire and ability.

The exciting link-up now means Golf At Goodwood will now become a base for all Golfing4Life players from the south.

While all G4L members will remain loyal to their current home clubs, Goodwood will now offer up their facilities as youngsters looked to further improve in the sport.

Founder of Golf4Life James Byers is delighted to now be able to call Goodwood home and said: “We are so happy that Golf At Goodwood has become our home in the south. This G4L hub will provide the perfect platform for our players. The use of Trackman and national standard practice facilities will be invaluable.

"Everything about Goodwood displays class and excellence and the championship standard Downs course will provide the perfect challenge for our players. Stuart Gillett and everyone connected to Goodwood have extended their already magnificent support, we are truly thankful.”

Recent improvements to the Downs course have been very well received with golfers facing a stern test as they go round, providing an ideal training for these exciting young golfers as they prepare for major championships.

Alongside the Park course and Academy, Goodwood’s facilities lend themselves to the development of talent.

Golf At Goodwood general manager Stuart Gillett is pleased a deal has been struck to work with G4L.

He said: “We have been involved with G4L since its inception through their support of Golf At Goodwood Ambassador, Marco Penge, and so this is a natural transition for us.

“The work and support put in by the G4L team is fantastic and is really beneficial to these young golfers. This gives them the opportunity to play in events that they wouldn’t normally be able to and also most importantly be able to concentrate on their golf rather than worry about the cost.”

All G4L players will have access to the Academy facilities which, as well as a fully equipped driving range and a six-hole pitch and putt course, offers state-of-the-art Trackman technology and a SAM Putt Lab studio.

For more information on Golf At Goodwood, including details of the Academy at the club, visit www.goodwood.com or call the golf team on 01243 755144.

